Presidio Tunnel Tops lawns

A drone shot of the lawns at Presidio Tunnel Tops. (Presidio Trust)

A popular hometown brewery is bringing its beers to San Francisco's newest public park. 

Fort Point Beer's Presidio Tunnel Tops pop-up debuts on Sunday, not far from where the company makes its ales, IPAs, lagers and pilsners, at the park's main parade lawn along Lincoln Boulevard.

