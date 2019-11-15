Former Wells Fargo Bank employee pleads guilty to defrauding customer

A San Francisco man has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Wells Fargo Bank customer out of funds in a scheme to illegally make loans.

Raminder Singh Rekhi, 41, pleaded guilty one count of theft, embezzlement or misappropriation of bank funds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Rekhi was a longtime employee of Wells Fargo Bank and used his position to convince a customer to purchase a fake certificate of deposit.

Rekhi acknowledged there was no certificate of deposit, and he instead diverted the customer’s money into other accounts he controlled. Once he had the funds, he loaned the money out to three other individuals.

Rekhi faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $1,000,000 plus restitution.

SF to provide 'mitigation package' to Chinatown businesses impacted by subway construction
Planning Department staffer seeking director's position

