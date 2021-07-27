Former U.S. Sen. Boxer robbed, assaulted in Oakland

By Lauren Hard

New York Times

Barbara Boxer, 80, a former U.S. senator, announced Monday on her official Twitter account that she had been assaulted and robbed but was not seriously hurt.

Boxer, D-Calif., served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 years and a U.S. senator for 24 years before stepping down in 2017.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed in a statement that it was investigating the assault of a victim who was walking on the 300 block of Third Street in Oakland. The police department would not release the name of the victim. Officers were still searching for the suspect, who fled in a nearby waiting vehicle.

Boxer’s official Twitter account said the assailant pushed her in the back and took her cellphone.

“She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the statement said.

The Jack London Square neighborhood is an entertainment district along the waterfront in Oakland that has restaurants, a farmers market and a summer concert and movie series.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/