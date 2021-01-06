Malia Cohen, a former city supervisor and chair of the California State Board of Equalization, was appointed to the Police Commission last August. (Mike Koozmin/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Malia Cohen, a former city supervisor and chair of the California State Board of Equalization, was appointed to the Police Commission last August. (Mike Koozmin/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Former supervisor, ex-public defender to lead SF Police Commission

Oversight body elects Malia Cohen and Cindy Elias to leadership positions

San Francisco’s Police Commission chose two new leaders to head the oversight panel Wednesday after the unexpected resignation of its acting chair last month.

The commission voted 5-0 to elect former supervisor Malia Cohen as president and former deputy public defender Cindy Elias as vice president.

The seven-seat body has been operating with fewer members than usual after two commissioners left and the Board of Supervisors rejected a pair of mayoral appointments last year.

Mayor London Breed then nominated Cohen, who cleared the Board of Supervisors without issue last August, but has not filled the other vacant seat.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence, I’m excited to be taking the helm and taking it with Ms. Cindy who is fantastic,” Cohen said.

Cohen currently works as chair of the California State Board of Equalization, while Elias is an attorney with the California Department of Industrial Relations.

Elias has served on the commission since being appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2018. She has focused on issues such as bias and police use-of-force during her tenure.

With the ability to impose serious discipline against police officers and craft policy, the Police Commission is one of the most powerful panels in local government.

But the board has had to contend with technical issues and lengthy meetings in recent months. Rival commissioners have also openly squabbled during the virtual meetings.

Cohen signaled that the disarray would end under her leadership, directing Chief Bill Scott to keep his weekly report on current events brief in her first act as president.

The election came after former commission Vice President Damali Taylor abruptly resigned last month citing “work committments and other public serving projects.”

Taylor had been leading the commission as acting chair since former President Bob Hirsch stepped down early last year.

“As chair, I strove to be thoughtful and, most importantly, to leave the department better than I found it,” Taylor wrote in her Dec. 21 resignation letter to Breed. “While there are still miles to go, I leave confident in that being the case.”

Breed has not announced who her next nominees will be.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimePoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Shooting suspects arrested after SF police chase
Next story
Nearly a dozen people arrested at state Capitol during pro-Trump rally

Just Posted

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Pro-Trump riot in U.S. Capitol condemned by local leaders as ‘attempted coup’

Unrest extends to Sacramento, as Newsom cancels briefing due to ‘outright assault to our democracy’

Steven Gortani, 6, and other children (background) work on their laptops at Chase Avenue Elementary School during the Cajon Valley Union School District’s Emergency Child Care Program on May 5, 2020 in El Cajon, California. The district is offering free child care to essential workers. (Eduardo Contreras/Los Angeles Times)
Some California superintendents say Newsom’s classroom reopening plan comes up short

John Myers Los Angeles Times Superintendents of seven of California’s largest school… Continue reading

San Francisco Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson will conclude his tenure in the job in mid-2022. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)
SF Ballet director Helgi Tomasson to step down in 2022

Choreographer has championed new works and classics since joining company in 1985

California Highway Patrol officers continue to guard the west entrance to the California State Capitol building in Sacramento after the end of a rally of Trump supporters over the 2020 election results.
Nearly a dozen people arrested at state Capitol during pro-Trump rally

Sacramento protest drew hundreds but largely dispersed by midafternoon

People cast their vote in the Georgia run-off election at Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Jan. 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)
Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff race, Democrats take Senate control

Jenny Jarvie and Janet Hook Los Angeles Times Jon Ossoff was declared… Continue reading

Most Read