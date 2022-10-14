Dodgers Giants Baseball

Former San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence rides a scooter onto the field for a ceremony to be honored on the team's Wall of Fame before a baseball game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

A former San Francisco Giant has come out swinging in support of Proposition J, which will make JFK Drive pedestrian-only. 

Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi Pence, appeared in a newly-launched Safe Parks for All campaign ad, which will run on social, digital and streaming platforms. 

