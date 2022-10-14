Former San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence rides a scooter onto the field for a ceremony to be honored on the team's Wall of Fame before a baseball game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A former San Francisco Giant has come out swinging in support of Proposition J, which will make JFK Drive pedestrian-only.
Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi Pence, appeared in a newly-launched Safe Parks for All campaign ad, which will run on social, digital and streaming platforms.
"Baseball brought us here, but it's the community and quality of life that made San Francisco our home," said Pence in the ad. "Before the pandemic, JFK Drive was one of the most dangerous streets in The City. We're supporting Prop J to make Golden Gate Park a permanent, safe and accessible public space for all."
A car-free route along a section of JFK Drive has existed since 1967, when street closures began every Sunday, some Saturdays and during holidays and special events. This allowed visitors of all ages and abilities to use the roadway.
In 2020, the portion of JFK Drive, along with other roads in the park, were closed to vehicle traffic seven days a week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving The City's residents a socially-distanced recreational area.
In April, the Board of Supervisors voted to keep JFK Drive vehicle-free permanently. Since then, improvements and renovations have been made to the strip of land, ranging from street art and interactive games to live performances and shuttle services through the park.
Proposition I, an opposing measure set to appear on November's ballot, aims to restore Sunday, holiday and partial Saturday closures of JFK Drive to "allow equitable access to Golden Gate Park," according to the Access For All campaign's website.
Dede Wilsey, the San Francisco socialite, funded signatures to place a measure on the ballot that would overturn April's ruling.
Proposition J proponents argue that the park's improvements have made JFK Drive safer than ever before for people walking and biking, as well as kids, seniors and those with disabilities.
Recent polling from the San Francisco Standard showed that nearly half of people likely to vote in the upcoming election are in favor of keeping JFK Drive car-free, however 40 percent prefer opening the road to car traffic.
Pence, who played in San Francisco from 2012 to '18 and returned to the team for a brief stint in '20 before retiring from a 14-year career, splits his time between San Francisco, Southern California and Texas.
He currently works as an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area and Apple TV+ and was honored in September with a plaque on the Giants' Wall of Fame. The wall pays tribute to the organization's greatest players and influential figures, both living and deceased.
In the past, the former and beloved Giant has gotten involved with The City through his own initiatives.
Last year, Pence teamed up with the organizations Together SF and Refuse Reuse San Francisco to host "Pick Up with Pence," trash clean-up events in The City, in the North Beach and Chinatown neighborhoods.
