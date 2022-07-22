Multiple former governors are participating in a USC Schwarzenegger Institute event marking 20 years of California's clean car standards.
Signed into law in 2002 by Gray Davis, Assembly Bill 1493 recognized that climate change is a public health concern, that motor vehicles are a major source of the state's greenhouse gas emissions and that reducing these emissions will protect public health and the environment while stimulating the economy and enhancing job opportunities.
In 2009, the Obama Administration adopted AB 1493 as the national standard for regulating tailpipe emissions. It was once again adopted by the Biden Administration after the Trump Administration's efforts to rescind the rule. Additionally 17 states have adopted California's clean car standards as their own.
Governor Gavin Newsom and former governors Davis and Jerry Brown will be among the speakers.