San Franciscans have always occupied shaky ground. But now, parts of our quake-prone city are literally sinking under our feet.
Areas like San Francisco International Airport, Treasure Island and Mission Bay are falling prey to subsidence — the term used to describe the downward settling of ground — at a moment when climate change is causing sea levels to rise.
Now, new studies show rates of subsidence in coastal areas are happening at a faster clip, meaning coastal areas will be challenged by flooding much sooner than projected by sea-level rise models. While the most rapid subsidence is happening in parts of Asia, researchers have observed such sinking across the globe — including in the Bay Area.
Here, subsidence is caused by several factors, said Roland Burgmann, professor of Earth and Planetary Science at UC Berkeley. Areas built on old landfills or young sediments, like bay mud, experience compaction over time, but groundwater extraction also exacerbates sinking.
“Wherever you have development of landfill — so SFO, Mission Bay, Treasure Island, the Marina and much of the area South of Market — that’s still compacting,” said Burgmann. “It is very young, loose stuff … So if you build on that, you have to either take certain procedures or steps to mitigate that.”
Sinking sidewalks
Recently, Mission Bay’s sinking sidewalks have come to exemplify the perils of developing on these young soils. Though the neighborhood’s new buildings balance sturdily atop concrete pilings anchored into the bedrock, its streets and sidewalks float on top of the surface. As the ground beneath the pavement settled, the sidewalks have buckled, cracked and even pulled away from buildings, causing tripping hazards and headaches for residents and businesses.
“It's the equivalent of having the elevator stop about 12 inches above the lobby floor,” said Dan Rottinghaus, a principal at the Bay Area law firm Berding and Weil. “It’s just become a big problem.”
But it’s not just the sidewalks that are moving downward. Pipes and infrastructure underground are vulnerable to being crushed under shifting soils, said Rottinghaus, who recently filed a complaint against The City and its redevelopment agency, asking it to take on the repair costs and maintenance of damaged infrastructure. The City has previously asserted homeowners are responsible for any sidewalk repairs.
“The manifestation of the problem is in the sidewalk, but the problem is beneath,” said Rottinghaus. “It goes through more than just the sidewalks — it’s in the parks, it’s in the roadways and it's ultimately going to affect (presumably) the sewer, the gas lines, the light poles, the fire hydrants, these ramps for the disabled — and all of those things that are community and nature and not related just to any one particular property.”
Rising sea level, drought
This is all happening at a moment when climate change is causing sea levels to rise, posing a threat to low-lying areas near the shoreline. The City estimates global heating will cause sea levels around San Francisco Bay to rise three to six feet by the end of the century. This means about four square miles of The City’s waterfront could end up underwater, by either temporary or permanent flooding.
But Burgmann’s research shows that inundation maps solely based on sea-level rise rates have underestimated the flood-prone areas by as much as 90%.
“We're only talking about average sea level,” he said. “But what matters much more is peak sea level — the King Tides. That makes everything so much worse. Those areas we estimate as being inundated, meaning on average under water, are much smaller than the areas that will be affected by these peak days of sea-level rise.”
Increased flooding paired with subsidence can result in saltwater contamination of surface and underground water, accelerated coastal erosion and wetland and ecosystem losses, Burgmann’s research found.
Complicating matters, a record drought continues to dry out the West, which can further accelerate soil compaction, noted Lawrence Karp, a Bay Area geotechnical engineer.
Heatwaves and drought “certainly make everything harder,” said Burgmann. “As we all know, water is the issue No. 1 in the long term, especially in the West.”
Tapping, managing groundwater
The protracted dry spell has also prompted water managers such as San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to seek alternative supplies — including tapping San Francisco’s groundwater.
Lurking hundreds of feet below the Sunset District lies a cavernous coastal aquifer system called the Westside Basin. This underground water bank stretches from San Francisco to Burlingame and has been tapped for drinking water and irrigation across the region since the early 20th century.
Unlike surface water supply, groundwater won’t evaporate on hot days, and is slowly filtered through layers of dense rock, which means there’s a beneficial lag time in terms of its total supply, which can help bolster against drought, said Obiajulu Nzewi, a regulatory specialist at the SFPUC.
Over the next few years, The City is looking to gradually ramp up its groundwater program, with a long-term goal to draw as much as 4 million gallons of water per day or about 20% of the city’s water supply.
“That's a really good way of doing this because it gives us a chance to continue to monitor the reaction from the basin. It gives us a chance to also adjust things if we need to, and catch any problems before they become too serious,” said Nzewi.
This drought-proof water is not without risks, however. Places like San Jose and the Central Valley show us what can go wrong when a community is over reliant on groundwater: both areas have sunk substantially from over drafting supplies. San Jose is estimated to have descended more than 12 feet, while areas of the Central Valley have cratered nearly 30 feet.
“Once you subside, you don't get that back,” said Burgmann. “That's irreversible.”
There is some hope, though. In San Jose, subsidence was curtailed through changes in groundwater management and has remained stable through subsequent drought periods. And the SFPUC is well aware of the lessons of mismanaging resources and said it closely monitors the basin, taking regular readings of underground water levels and quality.
“Luckily for us in the North Westside Basin we don't have similar geology,” said Nzewi of the subsidence in the Central Valley. “We don’t have that issue.”
But even so, he said, it’s something the SFPUC is actively monitoring. “We want to make sure that we continue to operate the basin sustainably. That means that we don't overdraw or draw down the water levels in the basin past a point where you begin to have adverse impacts.”
And though rising tides combined with sinking land continues to concern Burgmann, he isn't too worried about San Francisco sinking into itself from drawing upon groundwater alone. “It’s really doable,” he said. “It's all about living within your means."