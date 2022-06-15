As many in the national press were writing obituaries for California’s criminal justice reform movement on June 7, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton was sailing to reelection.
On the same night that 56% of San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin, 56% of voters in Contra Costa county reelected Becton. She was one of four Bay Area candidates to score a victory over “tough on crime” opponents in local races.
Becton, a Black woman who first won the DA’s office in 2018, defeated an opponent backed by police unions.
“What happened in San Francisco probably has a very unique set of factors that we would need to contextualize in the broader framework of the ongoing movement for change in the criminal justice legal system,” said Becton, pushing back on the idea that Boudin’s ouster was a setback for reform. “Communities are continuing to elect leaders who reflect new thinking, and that's even happening in the face of some well-financed forces that seem to want to drive a narrative of fear that really does not align with the facts and the data.”
The winning candidates
She wasn’t the only woman of color celebrating a victorious election night. In Alameda County, an unabashedly pro-reform candidate named Pamela Price won 43% of votes in the race for DA. She bested three other candidates, putting her in a good position to win in November.
Yesenia Sanchez, a pro-reform candidate for Alameda County sheriff, won over 52% of the vote in that race. She trounced her boss, an incumbent who has held the post for 15 years and who stalled out with 31%.
Like Sanchez, Christina Corpus also won her race outright. The candidate for San Mateo County sheriff ran on a reform message, sweeping up 55% of the vote to beat her incumbent boss.
“Only through inclusion and collaboration can we as law enforcement officers understand our community, its needs and concerns,” said Corpus, who could not be reached for comment, on her campaign website. “Greater community engagement will better equip us for our current challenges including improving relations with our immigrant community, criminal justice reform, serving people with mental health issues and addressing homelessness.”
Both Corpus and Sanchez will make history as California’s first Latina sheriffs.
Four women of color. Four strong supporters of criminal justice reform. Four challenging races against tough opponents in counties where, like everywhere else, crime is a top issue. Four campaigns that disprove the narrative that California voters have turned their backs on developing a system of justice that does not rely on incarcerations as its main solution.
Boudin recall’s false narrative
The recall of Boudin became a national flashpoint, providing a simple but false indicator of how the state’s voters lean on criminal justice reform. It was a seductive narrative: voters in ultra-liberal San Francisco rejecting an ultra-progressive DA because they want a return to “tough” crime policies. Yet polls have consistently shown that voters still support reform, even if they have become more anxious over the perception of rising crime.
“Even if you were just to read the tea leaves for the Bay Area, this was a vote for reform,” said Ludovic Blain, executive director of the California Donor Table, an organization that supports progressive candidates and funded an independent expenditure campaign for Price.
The strong election night showing by these four candidates proves that voters believe reform is a key to public safety – and that the reform movement continues to advance.
“I think that voters have spoken to the fact that we can still have law and order and holding people accountable for the crimes that they commit, as well as being able to look at crime prevention in another way,” said Sanchez. “Just locking people up and throwing away the key doesn't work anymore.”
“Californians have overwhelmingly recognized that we have to be progressive in how we address criminal justice and public safety,” said Price. “Our criminal justice system is antiquated, outdated and requires bold change to actually achieve public safety. And I think people understand that. Certainly, the people of Alameda County get that what we've been doing is not working.”
Commonalities among winners
The winning candidates have a few things in common.
All of them have been active in their communities for a long time. Becton spent 22 years as a local judge. Corpus and Sanchez spent their careers climbing up the ranks in the departments they have now been elected to lead. Price worked for decades to distinguish herself as a prominent civil rights attorney in the community where she could soon become the chief prosecutor.
With the exception of Price, all of these women have backgrounds rooted in law enforcement. As a judge, Becton has both sentenced people to prison and diverted them to programs. Corpus and Sanchez spent decades as officers of the law. So, while their messages are pro-reform, no one can accuse them of wanting to “defund the police.”
Becton said her experience as a judge had given her a sense of “balance” – a key word in the debate over reform.
“I've obviously had to sit in the space of hearing both sides of the story, and often making decisions that were not always popular, but always trying to keep that kind of a balanced approach,” said Becton of how her experience as a judge shaped her views.
“There definitely has to be balance,” said Sanchez. “I want to make sure that it’s clear that I am not a ‘soft on crime’ candidate. If an individual does commit a crime, they need to be held accountable for it.”
All of the women interviewed said state and local governments must do more to fund alternatives to incarceration and services to help the homeless and mentally ill.
“Mental illness is not a crime,” said Price, adding that it must be treated as a “public health issue” rather than a police issue.
Becton said one of the most crucial tasks of public safety is to “push to try to prevent crime from happening in the first place” with programs to treat mental illness, addiction and low-level offenses before they lead to bigger problems.
“We're lacking treatment centers, we’re lacking housing,” said Sanchez, who will manage Santa Rita Jail as sheriff. “There’s definitely a shortfall.”
June 7 election turning point
The June 7 election was a turning point in favor of criminal justice reform, and not just in the Bay Area. Michael Shellenberger and Anne Marie Schubert, who ran for governor and attorney general on anti-reform platforms, suffered humiliating losses.
In Los Angeles, Republican-turned-Democrat mall magnate Rick Caruso, who projected a tough image and promised to clean up the streets, spent $40 million to get second place in the primary election for mayor. Rep. Karen Bass, a pro-reform leader, took the top spot.
“Rick Caruso spent several yachts’ worth of money trying to win a majority so he could win outright in the primary,” said Blain, predicting an uphill climb for Caruso in November’s general election. “He wouldn’t have spent all that money because he was fine with coming in second. He knew that his best chance was winning in the primary.”
Boudin’s defeat was undoubtedly a big disappointment for San Francisco progressives, but his downfall should not eclipse the pro-reform women who achieved very different results on the same night. Their victories tell the true story of California’s criminal justice reform movement.