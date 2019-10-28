Forecast: ‘Unhealthy’ air in San Francisco Monday

San Franciscans, it’s time to grab your masks again: The City’s air is growing unhealthily smoky.

While emergency teams wrestle with the devastating Kincade Fire to the north, weather forecasts show San Franciscans will grapple with air unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout Monday.

That’s according to AirNow, an air quality advisory service by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

While air quality on Monday is not expected to reach the smoky conditions of last year’s Camp Fire — yet — the air quality index in San Francisco is expected to hit 102, which carries a warning for specific groups.

“People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion,” AirNow warned in an advisory.

San Francisco schools are expected to stay open, according to the San Francisco Unified School District, though some physical education classes and other activities may be restricted.

On social media, National Weather Service Bay Area advised that if people do seek masks, to purchase ones marked NIOSH to N95 or P100.

“Smell of smoke in the air?” the weather service wrote on Twitter Monday morning, “Cams show hazy conditions around the #BayArea and air quality sensors indicate unhealthy conditions.”

At a Sunday evening briefing, Cal Fire officials said the Kincade Fire, which started Wednesday night near Geyserville and was approaching the town of Windsor as of Sunday evening, had burned at least 54,298 acres and its containment had gone down to 5 percent from 10 percent earlier in the day.

Bay City News contributed to this report.