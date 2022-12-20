Should you get a hankering for a holiday bite this Christmas, a restaurant in The City will have your cravings covered.
For the first time in its 114-year history, John's Grill will be open to the public for Christmas dinner on Dec. 25. Hours of operation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with last reservations at 8:30 p.m.
John's Grill typically has its books open 363 days out of the year, closing for Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, phone calls from throngs of curious customers, a majority of which wondered if the restaurant was open Dec. 25, prompted a change.
"The last couple years had been anything but normal, so we decided to do something different," said John Konstin Jr., owner of John's Grill.
The Christmas Day menu will dish out a lobster bisque, a filet mignon with a lobster tail and your choice of dessert for $95, as well as a prime rib special.
Just off Union Square, John's Grill was one of the first restaurants to rebuild out of the rubble and ashes of the 1906 earthquake and fire. John's Grill also sustained a fire in 1983 that closed the restaurant for about nine months -- and was also forced to shut after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.
It's had at least three owners in its lifetime. The story of its namesake is that he was supposedly struck and killed by a cable car in 1908.
For the past 50 years, the Konstin family have commanded the reins of John's Grill.
Gus Konstin, the grill's longtime owner, passed away in 2018 at the age of 87. His son, John, assumed ownership in 1990, though it's completely coincidental that he happens to bear the establishment's name.
In a rarity, John's Grill has managed to stay at the same site, largely thanks to Gus Konstin who bought the restaurant and the building some 40 years ago.
It broke through San Francisco's borders and was made famous internationally by Dashiell Hammett's 1930s detective novel "The Maltese Falcon," which later became a classic Humphrey Bogart movie in 1941.
In the novel, Hammett writes that Sam Spade, the main character who's a private detective, "went to John's Grill, asked the waiter to hurry his order of chops, baked potato, sliced tomatoes and was smoking a cigarette with his coffee."
Hammett, who mirrored his works after his real life, frequently ate at John's Grill while living in San Francisco and working next door in the Flood Building as a Pinkerton agent.
The restaurant was declared a literary landmark, a site tied to a deceased literary figure, author or his or her work, by the American Library Association, in 1997, becoming the 27th site in the United States.
There's plenty of ways to experience the magic of Christmastime in San Francisco
Its second floor is decorated with movie stills, foreign translations of the novel and a falcon replica kept in a locked case. For good measure, there is also a 150-pound lead-filled bronze statue of the famous "Maltese Falcon" in the third floor's Hammett museum.
Since its opening, John's Grill has been frequented by detectives, politicians, reporters and celebrities, with pictures of some of these big wigs adorning the wood walls above the tables.
Movers and shakers are still drawn to the establishment, particularly for the free Election Day luncheons hosted by John Konstin. Political power players such as former Mayor Willie Brown and current Governor Gavin Newsom have attended past luncheons, alongside others from The City's social scene.
In time for a Christmas Day dinner, John's Grill has been transformed from a watering hole into a wintry wonderland. Illuminated garlands and life-sized baubles are strung throughout the dining area, while two Nutcrackers keep watch over those coming and going from the restaurant.
"John's Grill is is is is not just a restaurant, right? 114 years, it's just a lot of memories that John Grill's has created or been a part of for a lot of families," said Konstin. "It just made sense for us to to keep that kind of tradition alive and make sure that people will have that beautiful Christmas memory with us."