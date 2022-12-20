20792960_web1_200303-sfe-electionlunch_2

Movers and shakers are still drawn to John's Grill, particularly during the restaurant's Free Election Day luncheons. 

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Should you get a hankering for a holiday bite this Christmas, a restaurant in The City will have your cravings covered.  

For the first time in its 114-year history, John's Grill will be open to the public for Christmas dinner on Dec. 25. Hours of operation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with last reservations at 8:30 p.m. 

