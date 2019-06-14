Food workers at SFO poised to strike

Nearly 1,000 kitchen workers at San Francisco International Airport are expected to participate in strike vote on Friday over stalled negotiations on wage hikes and healthcare benefits.

On Tuesday, some 500 workers from a second kitchen approved a strike with a 99.3 percent ‘yes’ vote. Over the next two weeks, airline catering staff in 20 other cities are expected to take similar votes.

The workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 2, are employed with two airline catering companies — LSG Sky Chefs and Gate Gourmet — that service major airlines like United, Delta, and American Airlines and have been in contract negotiations since tk and tk, respectively.

But a breakdown in the bargaining has forced the negotiations into federal remediation, and airline catering employees said on Friday that many are willing to strike in an effort to have their demands of higher wages and health care benefits met.

While the airline industry is booming — American Airlines, Delta, and United made over $50 billion in combined profits in the last five years — employees at airport kitchen, including at SFO, say they are barely getting by.

“I live paycheck to paycheck,” said Roberto Alvaersz, who loads and unloads food and beverage on American Airlines planes at SFO.

Alvarez said that he had to borrow money from a friend to cover his rent after an injury in April caused him to miss two days worth of work.

“I can’t even think of having health insurance. I go to a free clinic for my medical needs,” he said.

The union reports that the median wage for these workers is $18.66.

Anand Singh, UNITE HERE Local 2 president, said that a sticking point in the ongoing negotiations in healthcare.

According to the union, less than 50 percent of workers at the SFO airline catering kitchens had company health insurance in 2018, and only 10 percent had a child or family member covered.

“Premiums are out of reach for most folks — they range from $200 per month for an individual to $800 per month for family coverage,” said Singh. “It’s really just inaccessible. Even when workers do purchase health insurance through the companies, they are left with significant co-payments.”

“Too many people have to rely on public assistance, that’s unconscionable in the Bay Area, in an industry that racks up profits year over year,” he said.

Request for comment made to Sky Chefs and GateGourmet were not returned by press time.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement on Friday that the company “respects the right to free association and collective bargaining,” and pointed out that the company is not involved in ongoing negotiations and does not “anticipate any impact to our catering operations.

“As negotiations continue, we will continue to monitor the situation,” the spokesperson said.

United Airlines said in a statement also issued Friday that “It is our understanding that the parties are in mediation with the National Mediation Board. While we are hopeful that those discussions will result in an agreement, we have contingency plans in place to preserve the experience of our customers.”

It is unclear how soon a strike could begin — should the SFO catering workers vote in favor of striking on Friday, the National Mediation Board must first approve the workers’ release.

