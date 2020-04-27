Folsom Street Fair, Up Your Alley canceled due to coronavirus concerns

A crowd watches a couple get flogged at the Mr. S Leather booth at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Folsom Street Fair and Up Your Alley, San Francisco’s famous annual celebrations of all things leather, fetish and bondage-themed, will be moving online this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, organizers announced Monday.

“We feel it is the ethical and the responsible choice to make before fair planning and production proceeds any further,” Angel Adeyoha,interim executive director of Folsom Street Events, said in a statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our attendees and community members are our top priority.”

It will be the 37th year for the Folsom Street Fair and the 35th year for Up Your alley, a smaller event on Dore Alley. The new, virtual events will take place the weekends of July 26 and Sept. 27.

“I know the cancellation of in-person celebrations of the Folsom Street Fair and Up Your Alley is disappointing, but it is best for the health and safety of everyone involved,” Mayor London N. Breed said in a statement. “I want to thank Folsom Street Events for their careful consideration of the current situation, and for making a decision that is in the best interest of public health but still allows people to celebrate virtually.”

The two fairs draw thousands of attendees and generate more than $200 million for San Francisco businesses, according to organizer.

Folsom Stret Events said it will continue to work to support community partners including non-profits, sponsors, exhibitors and artists.

