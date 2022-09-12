Music Folk singers unite for Camp Winnarainbow benefit concert in San Francisco By James Salazar | Examiner Staff Writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Wavy Gravy and his wife Jahanara Romney founded Camp Winnarainbow so that children could develop life skills through the performing arts. Michael Weintrob Photography The "Toward The Fun(ds)" benefit concert will play at Herbst Theatre at the end of the month. Alice Bacon/Bloomsday Design Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On the eve of this year's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, San Francisco's historic Herbst Theatre is the place to be.The venue will host a benefit concert in support of Camp Winnarainbow— a circus and performing arts summer camp founded in 1975 by entertainers and activists Wavy Gravy and Jahanara Romney. The slate of performers include Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings, The Mastersons and a surprise musical guest, according to the event's website. Located in Mendocino County, Camp Winnarainbow has spent over 40 years teaching young campers the importance of art and community through lessons in trapeze, juggling, songwriting and more. Herbst Theatre's upcoming benefit concert is the second of two events supporting the program's general fund, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale at City Box Office. For more info, visit the event's website. Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wavy Gravy Camp Winnarainbow Hardly Strictly Bluegrass San Francisco James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Latest Sports Report: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell to miss significant time with knee injury News Music Folk singers unite for Camp Winnarainbow benefit concert in San Francisco Health Unanswered cries: Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers Bay Area News Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco Literature For Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner, the music never stopped Climate Change Weather in California is giving firefighters a vital helping hand Culture San Francisco rising female pianists play Flower Piano festival The Latest Sports Report: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell to miss significant time with knee injury News Music Folk singers unite for Camp Winnarainbow benefit concert in San Francisco Health Unanswered cries: Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers Bay Area News Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco Literature For Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner, the music never stopped Climate Change Weather in California is giving firefighters a vital helping hand Culture San Francisco rising female pianists play Flower Piano festival Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion What the Alison Collins property listing says about San Francisco Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco