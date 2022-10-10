33 Tehama

Residents of 33 Tehama, a luxury high-rise apartment in The City, are suing the  Houston-based developer Hines after the same water main broke twice this year. (Credit: Hines)

 Hines

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward.

More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 