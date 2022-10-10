Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward.
More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building.
Hines recently told tenants of the swanky SoMa apartment that they'd be able to return to the building in 2023 at the earliest, according to the suit.
The plaintiffs are seeking "damages related to loss of use and interference with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property," punitive damages and damages under San Francisco statutes mandating landlords perform regular maintenance and properly provide relocation expenses.
"Your home is a sanctuary. But the tenants of 33 Tehama were robbed of that safety and comfort," Nazy Fahimi, one of the lawyers representing the Tehama tenants with the law firm Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy, said in a release on Friday. "Hines not only acted negligently in maintaining the building, but also knew that there was a problem before the June 2022 leak occurred, and kept it hidden."
The company told The Examiner in a statement on Monday afternoon that staff "worked around the clock to assist the displaced residents" and that the company "worked tirelessly to repair the building, engaging leading experts to identify and address the building's mechanical problems."
"We deny the allegations pled in this complaint and we believe that during the course of pretrial discovery, the court and the public will understand the true extent of our efforts to help those that had to leave their homes during these unfortunate and unforeseen events," a statement from Hines said.
Most of 33 Tehama flooded on June 3 following a water leak that originated on or near the top floor of the 35-story apartment building, and The City's building inspectors ordered an evacuation that same day after finding the leak wasn't properly fixed.
Residents were still unable to return on Aug. 10, when the same water main broke again. Hines said it would offer payments to displaced tenants for food and lodging, as well as credits toward their rent, but the lawsuit alleged the company "ceased paying for alternative tenant accommodations" a week after the second break.
Hines told The Examiner it stopped providing temporary housing assistance on that date because of the building's "extended repair and re-occupancy timeline," and that "rent was also suspended" on Aug. 17. From June 3 until Aug. 17, the company said it paid for about $13 million in "accommodations, parking, per diems" and other expenses.
Hines said it gave "tens of thousands of dollars in support" to some tenants who "previously claimed they received no financial support," including "$125 for food and incidentals per day" from June 3 until Aug. 17 for every occupant on the lease.
The Department of Building Inspection cited Hines for failing to obtain a permit to repair the water damage on Aug. 15, and the San Francisco Business Times reported a month later that the company had obtained proper permits.
Hines also told residents that a contractor repairing one of the building's apartments "was recorded taking items from the unit" on Aug. 15 after a tenant claimed that "our bike room was completely looted."
One of the plaintiffs suing Hines alleged that a $13,000 watch was missing, while another claimed her personal checks were stolen and "cashed under a fictitious name." Hines said "only one of the tenants have actually filed a police report" to their knowledge.
You can read the full complaint below.
