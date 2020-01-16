Flood warning issued as heavy rain soaks SF

The rainfall was expected to hit The City by 8 a.m.

San Francisco was drenched by heavy rain on Thursday morning, prompting emergency officials to issue a flood warning for low lying areas.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service Bay Area had predicted that rainfall over San Francisco would increase in intensity by 8 a.m.

“Exercise caution during this period and check on neighbors, friends, and relatives, especially older adults and those with disabilities and access and functional needs,” the Department of Emergency Management said in an alert.

A band of heavy rain associated with an approaching cold front can be seen just off of the San Mateo coast at this hour. Look for this to push inland over the #BayArea through mid-morning and through the #CentralCoast late morning to early afternoon. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/O73lkSQTuG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2020

Public Works is also handing out sandbags Thursday to help residents prevent flooding. The bags can be picked up at their Operations Yard at Marin and Kansas streets before 2 p.m.

Storm watch: If your property is prone to flooding, we have sandbags available for #SanFrancisco residents, from 8am to 2pm at our Operations Yard, Marin/Kansas streets. More info: https://t.co/ou4iDXcnEQ pic.twitter.com/fT9iEaJRNM — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) January 16, 2020

And the San Francisco Police Department urged drivers to turn on their headlights and windshield wipers in response to the bad weather.

⚠️ Weather Alert ⚠️ Remember ☝️ – Wipers On, Headlights On! Reduce Speed and Drive Safely! https://t.co/8qIMaYEuUr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 16, 2020

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/