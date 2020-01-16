Flood warning issued as heavy rain soaks SF

The rainfall was expected to hit The City by 8 a.m.

San Francisco was drenched by heavy rain on Thursday morning, prompting emergency officials to issue a flood warning for low lying areas.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service Bay Area had predicted that rainfall over San Francisco would increase in intensity by 8 a.m.

“Exercise caution during this period and check on neighbors, friends, and relatives, especially older adults and those with disabilities and access and functional needs,” the Department of Emergency Management said in an alert.

Public Works is also handing out sandbags Thursday to help residents prevent flooding. The bags can be picked up at their Operations Yard at Marin and Kansas streets before 2 p.m.

And the San Francisco Police Department urged drivers to turn on their headlights and windshield wipers in response to the bad weather.

