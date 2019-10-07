Fleet Week flies back into San Francisco

Airshow expected to draw more than 300,000 people a day this weekend

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight team holds a tight formation during the Fleet Week Air Show on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Get ready for roaring jet planes to fly over San Francisco for Fleet Week.

The annual tradition kicks into gear Friday with a three-day air show and the Parade of Ships entering the Bay from under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The week-long event, which officially began Sunday and includes other events throughout the week, is expected to draw more than 1 million people.

A dockworker walks past a U.S. Coast Guard Keeper-class cutter ship docked at Pier 27 during a news conference to kickoff Fleet Week on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

With that in mind, transit officials are reminding the public that there will be heavy congestion near the Marina and Fisherman’s Wharf, with crowds of more than 300,000 projected each day of the weekend.

Muni will be running additional street cars on the F-Line to accommodate the crowds from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There will also be additional buses along the 47 Van Ness route during the same times on Saturday and Sunday, according to transit officials.

Mayor London Breed joined city and federal officials Monday morning to kick off the event with a press conference at Pier 27. The annual tradition started in 1981 under then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

“For 39 years we have been honored to host this opportunity to bring the incredible men and women of our military,” Breed said.

“Having you here in San Francisco is an absolute pleasure,” she said, “so I welcome you to our incredible city and I look forward to all that you will do to not only showcase what our military has to offer but more importantly the work that you do in San Francisco to give back.”

Dockworkers walk along at Pier 27 where the USS Pearl Harbor is docked during a news conference to kickoff Fleet Week on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The mayor said the week was also about ensuring that local officials could work smoothly with the military in case of a disaster.

“It’s not a matter of if a disaster is going to strike, it’s a matter of when,” Breed said. “When it happens, not only do we need to go into action with our local officials, we need our state and federal officials to help us with this work.”

Police Chief Bill Scott said The City had been preparing for Fleet Week for months.

“Our officers will be patrolling on foot, bicycle, motorcycle and in marked police cars,” Scott said at the press conference. “We know how to put on large events in this city, we do it over and over again.”

A SF Fire Department fireboat sprays plumes of water on San Francisco Bay during a news conference to kickoff Fleet Week at Pier 27 on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

View the full schedule of events here: https://fleetweeksf.org/events/