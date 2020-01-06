Fleeing auto burglary suspects collide with city vehicle in Pacific Heights

A car full of auto burglary suspects who were allegedly trying to evade police collided with another vehicle in Pacific Heights late Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The suspected thieves allegedly fled from police when officers tried to stop their vehicle near Hyde and Green streets at around 4:26 p.m., police said.

The car then collided with a city vehicle near Union and Franklin streets. Police said officers were not in pursuit of the vehicle when the collision happened.

All four suspects inside the vehicle were arrested after a “brief foot pursuit,” police said.

A city employee who was in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.