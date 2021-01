Five people were injured during a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Saturday night, police said.

The gunfire was reported near Eddy and Taylor streets at 9:26 p.m., according to police.

While preliminary information indicated three people were shot, Tenderloin Station later updated the victim count on Twitter.

The victims are all expected to survive.

No further details have been released.

