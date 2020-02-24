Five people stabbed in three days

A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Mission District Saturday, police said Monday.

The attack, which occurred while the 24-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Valencia Street, was one of five stabbings to occur between Friday and Sunday.

The same day, a 45-year-old man was stabbed in the bicep with a knife at 17th and Shotwell streets around 9:25 p.m., according to police. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man in a sedan, fled the scene.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a man who had entered a car on Napoleon Street in the Bayview that was unlocked to sleep awoke to a man stabbing him, police said.

The suspect removed the man from the vehicle before using it to flee. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth stabbing took place at Ellis and Hyde streets around 4 p.m. Saturday, next to the Tenderloin Children’s Playground. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police provided no other details about the suspect or victim.

Finally, a suspect stabbed a man in the leg with an ice pick on Friday at around 8:47 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack occurred on Market Street between Seventh and Jones streets. The suspect fled the scene.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning in any of the weekend stabbings, according to police.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/