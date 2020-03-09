Health officials are urging residents to wash their hands regularly, avoid large gatherings and avoid hand shakes and touching your face. (Shutterstock)

Five new coronavirus cases reported in San Francisco

Most patients are isolated at home and in good condition

Officials confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in The City to 13.

Eleven of the patients are isolated at home and in good condition, including the five new cases, according to the Department of Emergency Management. Two people are hospitalized. All 13 are known to have come in contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.

The Department of Emergency Management said it will not be releasing further patient information due to privacy concerns.

City health officials are recommending social distancing measures including staying at home when possible and avoiding large gatherings. Other recommendations are to wash you hands regularly and avoid hand shakes and touching your face.

On Saturday The City banned “non-essential group events” at city-owned facilities. Visiting Laguna Honda Hospital is also prohibited.

TheSt. Patrick’s Day Parade, originally scheduled for March 14, is canceled, as are many other city events.

There have been no deaths in San Francisco related to COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health is posting the latest updates and recommendations from health officials online here.

