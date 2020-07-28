Five-alarm structure fire hits multiple buildings near 13th and Folsom

A five-alarm fire damaged several commercial buildings in the area of 13th and Folsom streets on Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Courtesy Supervisor Matt Haney)

San Francisco firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire in an area just south of the Central Freeway.

The fire was first reported on the side of the Central Freeway in the area of 13th and Folsom streets shortly before 7 a.m.

It has spread to six commercial buildings along Eerie Street to 14th Street and Folsom Street to South Van Ness Avenue, according to Supervisor Matt Haney. At least 150 firefighters are reportedly on scene. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is affecting only commercial buildings in the area but nearby residential buildings have been evacuated and some have had their power shut off. Businesses hit by the flames include Bartfield Sales Co.

Freeway ramps and parts of Mission Street have been shut down due to the fire, according to fire officials. Buses are being rerouted around the area, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Evacuated residents were being asked to go to the Food Co. parking lot for assistance, and the Red Cross is reportedly staging at 1745 Folsom St., the location of Rainbow Grocery. Others in the area are advised to shelter in the place and close their doors and windows to limit exposure to smoke. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Friend sent me this insane drive-by video of the San Francisco fire happening near Folsom and 13th street. pic.twitter.com/jCW3WzndjJ — Collin (@cjflog) July 28, 2020

(Video courtesy Ashley Yan)

A five-alarm fire damaged several commercial buildings in the area of 13th and Folsom streets on Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Courtesy Supervisor Matt Haney)

5th ALARM, 14th and SHOTWELL #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA FOR YOUR SAFETY. pic.twitter.com/TluhRHFrRK — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 28, 2020

5 Alarm Fire on Folsom/13th this morning. Multiple buildings. Firefighters are on scene. Thankful for their immediate response and courage as always. Will provide more updates as I get them. pic.twitter.com/dRRAUFsYog — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) July 28, 2020

UPDATE Heavy Fire in Multiple Buildings (South of Market, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/HpdJ7nhuti — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 28, 2020

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/

Firefighters put water on the flames of a five-alarm fire just south of the Central Freeway. (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A five-alarm fire just south of the Central Freeway sends a huge plume of smoke into the air. (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)