A five-alarm fire damaged several commercial buildings in the area of 13th and Folsom streets on Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Courtesy Supervisor Matt Haney)

Five-alarm structure fire hits multiple buildings near 13th and Folsom

San Francisco firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire in an area just south of the Central Freeway.

The fire was first reported on the side of the Central Freeway in the area of 13th and Folsom streets shortly before 7 a.m.

It has spread to six commercial buildings along Eerie Street to 14th Street and Folsom Street to South Van Ness Avenue, according to Supervisor Matt Haney. At least 150 firefighters are reportedly on scene. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is affecting only commercial buildings in the area but nearby residential buildings have been evacuated and some have had their power shut off. Businesses hit by the flames include Bartfield Sales Co.

Freeway ramps and parts of Mission Street have been shut down due to the fire, according to fire officials. Buses are being rerouted around the area, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Evacuated residents were being asked to go to the Food Co. parking lot for assistance, and the Red Cross is reportedly staging at 1745 Folsom St., the location of Rainbow Grocery. Others in the area are advised to shelter in the place and close their doors and windows to limit exposure to smoke. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(Video courtesy Ashley Yan)

Firefighters put water on the flames of a five-alarm fire just south of the Central Freeway. (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A five-alarm fire just south of the Central Freeway sends a huge plume of smoke into the air. (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Firefighters put water on the flames of a five-alarm fire just south of the Central Freeway. (Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

