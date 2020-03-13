Five additional coronavirus cases confirmed, bringing total to 23 in SF

San Francisco’s number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus increased by five Friday, bringing the total to 23, according to city health officials.

The tally is now being updated at 10 am daily, instead of at noon as in past days.

The City’s announcement of the five new cases did not provide additional details, such as whether they are in hospital care or quarantined at home or how they may have contracted the disease.

Health officials have said they expect more cases. City officials have taken unprecedented steps in recent days to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the public schools were shut down for three weeks, beginning on Monday.

Public health officials have established guidelines for people to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.

Vulnerable populations, those aged 60 or older or with underlying health conditions, should not go to gatherings of 10 or more people, and should telecommute if they can and avoid sick people.

The guidelines also call for the cancellation of large gatherings of 250 people or more. Earlier this week The City prohibited large gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

People are advised to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to reduce the risk of getting sick, avoid touching their faces and cease shaking hands.

