Something's in the water but it isn't the longfin smelt.
The formerly abundant native fish has seen its population plummet in recent years and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed protecting the San Francisco Bay population under the Endangered Species Act.
The announcement, which came Friday, follows a petition and three lawsuits filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and San Francisco Baykeeper.
"After a review of the best scientific and commercial information available, we find that listing the (distinct population segment of longfin smelt) is warranted," said The Service.
However the agency also found "that the designation of critical habitat for the Bay-Delta longfin smelt is not determinable at this time."
In the past, the Service delayed identification and protection of critical habitat, moves which will require future action by groups like the Center and Baykeeper.
Longfin smelt, which play a key role in the Bay's food web by acting as prey that support commercial and recreational fisheries and wildlife, were previously one of the most abundant fish species in the Bay.
They have been at or near record low abundance almost every year since 2007 and are nearly undetectable in other Northern California estuaries.
Their decline has been attributed to construction and water diversion, which have slashed freshwater flow into the Bay by roughly 53 percent — and by more than 70 percent in the winter and spring in recent years.
“The longfin smelt’s catastrophic decline is yet another sign that water diversions from the rivers that feed the bay are unsustainable," said Jon Rosenfield, Ph.D., senior scientist for Baykeeper.
Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate at the Center, added that the species' decline "highlights the potential loss of the bay's native fish and fisheries."
“Wildlife officials have dawdled and refused to protect longfin smelt for a quarter century. Meanwhile, more and more water diversions suck the life out of Central Valley rivers," Miller said.
The Center found that the massive overuse of limited freshwater resources, largely fueled by industrial agriculture businesses, have resulted in drought-like conditions for the fish, thus degrading their natural habitats.
A state plan to divert fresh water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, would cause more damage, said The Center.
In July, the California Department of Water Resources unveiled a revised plan that would add a water diversion in the lower Sacramento River and a tunnel to carry the water under the Delta for cities and agriculture south of the Delta.
This move would increase the threat of extinction for native fish species, such as the longifn smelt.
Conservation groups first petitioned for the native fish to be protected in 1994, but the Service refused to conduct a status review. The Center, Baykeeper and other organizations submitted another petition in 2007 but they were denied two years later.
The Center and The Bay Institute, another advocacy group, responded by filing a lawsuit.
This prompted the Service to initiate a much-delayed status review. In 2012, the agency found that the Bay's population of longfin smelt warranted protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The Service added the longfin smelt to a federal waiting list, where species can spend years or decades waiting for conservation efforts to be taken. The Center and Baykeeper each filed lawsuits challenging the near 30-year delay.
Now the work to protect the vulnerable fish species begins.
"Protections for this endangered species have been denied for almost 30 years — now federal and state governments must act quickly to implement new safeguards for this unique species, as well as for the rest of San Francisco Bay’s native fish and wildlife.” said Rosenfeld.
