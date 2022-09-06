From left: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; Vivianne Heijnen, the Netherlands’ minister for the environment; Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis; Yana Garcia, California environmental protection secretary; and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, after signing a climate partnership between the Netherlands and California on a scorching day at Salesforce Park on Tuesday.
From left: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; Vivianne Heijnen, the Netherlands’ minister for the environment; Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis; Yana Garcia, California environmental protection secretary; and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, after signing a climate partnership between the Netherlands and California on a scorching day at Salesforce Park on Tuesday.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Queen Maxima’s visit included signing a climate partnership with California.
On a rare scorching and cloudless morning, the queen of the Netherlands ascended a small dais at the top of San Francisco’s Salesforce Park, where she delivered brief remarks under blistering sunlight.
“Thank you so much for the really warm welcome here in California,” said Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. “It really feels like home here because, yes, in the Netherlands, it’s getting as hot as well.”
The queen arrived in California this week and toured San Francisco Tuesday — the first official visit from any European royalty in nearly two decades — to discuss social equity, health care and climate change as a historic heat wave washed over a city famous for its chilly, fog-drenched summers.
The queen’s visit included a stop in the Castro, a seminar on medical technologies at UCSF Mission Bay and a signing ceremony with Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to strengthen climate initiatives between the small European nation and the state with the world’s fifth largest economy.
Specifically, the agreement signed Tuesday allows for the exchange of information between California and Holland to combat climate change by accelerating the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, said Vivianne Heijnen, the Netherlands’ environmental minister, noting that her country already boasts the most extensive charging network in Europe.
Now, California is looking to mirror that effort, having recently moved to eliminate the sale of gasoline powered cars by 2035. That commitment, adopted in late August, will require the state to dramatically expand its EV charging network in cities like San Francisco and everywhere around the state.
But the renewed partnership comes at a moment when the impacts of climate change stand to disrupt the very solutions being celebrated.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom once again urged residents to dial back power use and reduce demand on the grid to avoid rolling blackouts, as California swelters under what is shaping up to be the hottest and longest heat wave recorded for the month of September. Though the most significant drain on power is expected to come from blasting air conditioning, the Flex Alert also includes plugging in electric vehicles.
“We’re heading into the worst part of this heat wave, and the risk for outages is real, and it’s immediate,” Newsom said in a video Tuesday.
And while heat waves are temporary, research shows that with climate change, Californians should expect more heat, more often — and for longer.
“California is on the front lines with climate change that is already leading to our experiencing extreme weather, drought, rising tides and catastrophic wildfires that scientists believed were decades off,” said Kounalakis at the signing ceremony. She noted that the heat wave, which saw record 116-degree temperatures in Sacramento on Tuesday, is unprecedented and that “there is no season which has ever seen temperatures like this in San Francisco.”
The record heat wave has raised questions about whether the state’s grid is ready to handle the full decarbonization of homes, offices and vehicles, which will require heavy reliance on electrification to meet emission reduction goals.
“More electric vehicles on our roads will have a big impact on the grid,” conceded Heijnen. But she said, “What it comes down to is: We need global climate action, not tomorrow, but today.”
