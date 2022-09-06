On a rare scorching and cloudless morning, the queen of the Netherlands ascended a small dais at the top of San Francisco’s Salesforce Park, where she delivered brief remarks under blistering sunlight.

“Thank you so much for the really warm welcome here in California,” said Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. “It really feels like home here because, yes, in the Netherlands, it’s getting as hot as well.”

