First case of coronavirus reported in Bay Area

A Santa Clara County man is the first confirmed Bay Area case of the coronavirus, which has killed 213 people in China since first spreading to humans in December, county public health officials said Friday.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced the case at about 1:30 p.m. Friday but offered few other details. County officials plan to release more information during a news conference set for 2 p.m. at the county’s Public Health Laboratory at 2220 Moorpark Ave. in San Jose.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website listed the number of positive cases in the U.S. at 6, with 121 cases awaiting lab results. The Santa Clara County case would bring the total number of U.S. cases to 7.

The virus, which presents with flu-like symptoms, is thought to have spread from animals to humans, perhaps at a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China.

Since first appearing, the virus has sickened at least 9,692 people in China, killing 213, according to the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic China. The commission also reported 4,812 new suspected cases, bringing the total number of suspected infections to 15,238.

The World Health Organization reported Thursday that there were 82 confirmed cases in 18 countries outside of China.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/