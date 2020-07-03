Fireworks blow out house windows, implicated in Mission District fire

Three windows of a house in the Excelsior district were blown out when a firework “larger than M80” was set off in a drainpipe around 7:40 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The explosion was at a one-story home at 197 Edinburgh St., but there were no injuries, the department said.

Firefighters also responded to a two-alarm fire in the Mission District Friday afternoon at 2966 Mission St. that may have been related to fireworks.

“There are multiple witnesses who observed and heard fireworks moments before they observed smoke and flames on the roof of the building,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter told reporters Friday afternoon.

