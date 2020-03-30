Firefighters detain burglar who sneaked into SF station

San Francisco police are investigating at least three hot prowl burglaries since Saturday night, including at a firehouse near Duboce Triangle.

Firefighters were asleep at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday when a burglar entered Station No. 6 near 14th and Sanchez streets, police said.

The thief, identified by police as a 38-year-old man, was detained by firefighters and later arrested by responding officers.

Just shy of an hour later, another burglar entered a house at the end of Valley Street in Noe Valley as a 75-year-old man slept.

Police responded to the scene at 4:34 a.m., but it’s unclear if the suspect took anything. No arrest has been made.

At some point over the previous night, a burglar broke into a home near the Stonestown Galleria on the 400 block of Eucalyptus Drive.

A 57-year-old man was asleep while the suspect snatched laptops, a passport and a social security card, police said.

Police believe the burglary happened at some point between 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The thief made off with the property and has not been arrested.

While Police Chief Bill Scott has said that crime is down as San Francisco shelters in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, police have yet to release the final crime statistics for the month as March has not ended.

At least one police district — Northern Station — has seen a steep decline in thefts so far, according to its captain.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Crime

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/