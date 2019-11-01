Firefighters contain two-alarm fire in the Richmond

Firefighters battled a two-alarm structure fire in the 500 block of 27th Avenue in the Richmond District Friday.

The two-story building at 570-572 27th Ave. caught fire shortly before 8.30 a.m., officials said. The San Francisco Fire Department put out a first alarm at 8:45 a.m., warning the community to stay away from the area, and a second alarm three minutes later.

570-572-566 27th AVE 2nd ALARM FIRE https://t.co/QUEU2cuWUf — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) November 1, 2019

Officials said they were able to contain the fire within an hour, preventing injuries and interior damage to the structure.

“We can literally lose a block if we don’t aggressively and rapidly fight these fires,” San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson, Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, said in a video uploaded to Twitter.

566-570-572 27th AVE 2nd ALARM FIRE UNDER CONTROL https://t.co/FO1O0DnKbM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) November 1, 2019

“The original units that arrived on scene were confronted with a lot of fire coming out of both the top and the bottom story windows from this fire, from the structure,” he said.

Baxter said firefighters were initially unsure whether there were occupants inside the building.

However, firefighters entered and secured the building around 9 a.m., limiting damage to just the exterior left side, Baxter said. Two residents were displaced, but officials did not report any injuries.

As of 9:40 a.m., the cause of the fire was still unknown, according to the Fire Department.

“Our investigators are currently on-scene. They are talking to individuals who were here to observe the beginning of the fire, and they will have to determine the cause and the origin at a later time,” Baxter said.