San Francisco firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the Excelsior District Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Courtesy SFFD)

Firefighter injured while battling residential blaze in Excelsior

A firefighter was injured and three victims were rescued after a fire broke out Monday morning at a house in the Excelsior, according to fire officials.

The two-alarm fire erupted at 266 Vienna St. at some point before 11 a.m. and has since damaged the adjacent house at 270 Vienna St., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The injured firefighter is being assessed but is “okay,” an SFFD spokesperson said on Twitter. The three victims who were rescued were taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, an SFFD spokesperson, said on Twitter that two dogs were believed to be trapped inside the building. The SFFD said one dog has since been rescued.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

Previous story
Napa County fire consumes more than 500 acres, now 80 percent contained
Next story
Warriors fans can watch team at open practice Monday night

Just Posted

Firefighter injured while battling residential blaze in Excelsior

A firefighter was injured and three victims were rescued after a fire… Continue reading

Our endorsements for San Francisco’s top offices

MAYOR London Breed London Breed is not running unopposed, but none of… Continue reading

Study to determine if rodents and other pests eradicated from rehabbed public housing

Hundreds of units inspected before renovations were infested with cockroaches

Here are the Examiner’s recommendations for the November ballot’s local measures

Here’s how to vote on issues from vaping to affordable housing to campaign reform

Graham says he’ll introduce Turkey sanctions after Trump orders US troops out of Kurdish territory

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he and Democratic Sen.… Continue reading

Most Read