Firefighter injured while battling residential blaze in Excelsior

A firefighter was injured and three victims were rescued after a fire broke out Monday morning at a house in the Excelsior, according to fire officials.

The two-alarm fire erupted at 266 Vienna St. at some point before 11 a.m. and has since damaged the adjacent house at 270 Vienna St., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The injured firefighter is being assessed but is “okay,” an SFFD spokesperson said on Twitter. The three victims who were rescued were taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, an SFFD spokesperson, said on Twitter that two dogs were believed to be trapped inside the building. The SFFD said one dog has since been rescued.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.