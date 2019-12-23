One dead in two-alarm Richmond District fire

Fire personnel respond to a two-alarm fire on Cabrillo Street in the Richmond District. (Photo courtesy Patrick Traughber)

A man pulled from a burning building in the Richmond District died Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire at 1502-1508 Cabrillo St., near Golden Gate Park, caused fatal injuries to a man found inside the building. One firefighter also sustained mild injuries and “will be OK” according to Jonathan Baxter, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.

Smoke obscures the view of a Cabrillo Street residence on fire. (Photo courtesy Patrick Traughber)

“This fire came in just a little before 3 o’clock this afternoon, it was originally on the second floor with flames shooting out,” Baxter said in a live-streamed video briefing on Twitter. “This fire quickly escalated to the third floor and to the roof.”

“We are asking people to avoid the area,” he added. “Unknown people will be displaced from this incident.”

Baxter told the San Francisco Examiner at 3:48 p.m. that the fire was “almost” contained.

The fire’s cause has not yet been determined, Baxter said.

