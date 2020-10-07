Firefighter killed in training accident

Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez (Courtesy SFFD)

A San Francisco firefighter-paramedic died during a training accident Wednesday morning, Fire Department officials confirmed.

Jason Cortez suffered an injury during a training exercise around 10 a.m. and was immediately rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries an hour later, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

Baxter didn’t say exactly what kind of injuries Cortez suffered.

“This is a very trying time,” he said, describing Cortez as a paramedic who had been with the department since 2007 and was currently stationed in the Tenderloin.

“He’s a friend to all, he’s an advocate for public safety, he’s a father to two children, a husband to an amazing wife; and a child to a retired San Francisco firefighter,” he said of Cortez.

Firefighters will hold a procession later Wednesday afternoon from the hospital to the San Francisco medical examiner’s office at 1 Newhall St. in honor of Cortez.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

