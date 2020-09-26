East Bay hills and Port of Oakland visible from Point San Bruno Park jetty. (Shutterstock) The East Bay hills and Port of Oakland are visible from the Point San Bruno Park jetty. (Shutterstock)

Fire danger high in North and East Bay as region enters another hot, dry weekend

The Bay Area is in for a hot, dry weekend, and the National Weather Service is warning downtown San Francisco could see temperatures into the lower 90s, particularly on Sunday and into Monday.

Fire danger is expected to be high due to a combination of high temperatures, dry conditions and strong, gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the North and East Bay regions from tonight through Monday, and temperatures in those areas could again top 100 degree in some places.

PG&E has begun notifying customers in regions of the state where the utility may find it necessary to proactively turn off electricity for safety to reduce wildifre risk from energized power lines. In the Bay Area, the only region that may be affected is Napa County, along with neighboring Lake County may also be affected. The overall number of customers to be affected in those areas will be minimal, PG&E said.

