Fire closes I-80 near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo

A brushfire is burning in Vallejo near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza and Interstate 80 has been closed to traffic in both directions.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the Glen Cove area and by 9:20 a.m. the Vallejo Firefighters Association was reporting that crews were battling two fires in the area.

By 9:30 a.m. the fire had jumped the freeway and is burning toward the California State University Maritime Academy.

The California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic to Interstate Highway 780.