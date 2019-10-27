Fire closes I-80 near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo

A brushfire is burning in Vallejo near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza and Interstate 80 has been closed to traffic in both directions.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the Glen Cove area and by 9:20 a.m. the Vallejo Firefighters Association was reporting that crews were battling two fires in the area.

By 9:30 a.m. the fire had jumped the freeway and is burning toward the California State University Maritime Academy.

The California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic to Interstate Highway 780.

Previous story
Fatal shooting near Lowell High School may be linked to domestic violence
Next story
Winds top a stunning 93 mph in Kincade fire zone, causing havoc across Sonoma County

Just Posted

City struggles to meet housing needs of growing number of homeless with disabilities

James Johnson currently has a roof over his head, but prefers to… Continue reading

Winds top a stunning 93 mph in Kincade fire zone, causing havoc across Sonoma County

Forecasters predicted historic winds. And they didn’t exaggerate. Northern California was being… Continue reading

Evacuation area expanded as Kincade Fire continues to burn

Mandatory evacuations now extend to western part of Sonoma County

Fire closes I-80 near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo

A brushfire is burning in Vallejo near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza… Continue reading

Bus yard housing plans call for more than 500 units, 50 percent affordable

Muni is set to build its first-ever housing development over a bus… Continue reading

Most Read