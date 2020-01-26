Fire breaks out in Outer Sunset apartment building

Firefighters battled a blaze in an Outer Sunset apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

The second-alarm fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on La Playa Street between Irving Street and Lincoln Way, according to authorities and social media posts.

Videos on Twitter appeared to show flames roaring through the top floor of a four-story building as onlookers gathered nearby.

The blaze sent black smoke billowing into the sky over Golden Gate Park.

Supervisor Gordon Mar, who represents the Sunset District, tweeted about the fire.

“Please avoid the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles,” Mar said.

One witness reported the fire being out as of 3:33 p.m.

Fire in the Outer Sunset now extinguished. Hope everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/n0gArh7TRJ — Sources Say No (@sfloveletter) January 26, 2020

Fire in San Francisco near ocean beach. Probably around Lincoln way pic.twitter.com/NGXp0pkiTj — Tibor Vass (@tiborvass) January 26, 2020

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/