Fire breaks out in Outer Sunset apartment building

Firefighters battled a blaze in an Outer Sunset apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

The second-alarm fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on La Playa Street between Irving Street and Lincoln Way, according to authorities and social media posts.

Videos on Twitter appeared to show flames roaring through the top floor of a four-story building as onlookers gathered nearby.

The blaze sent black smoke billowing into the sky over Golden Gate Park.

Supervisor Gordon Mar, who represents the Sunset District, tweeted about the fire.

“Please avoid the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles,” Mar said.

One witness reported the fire being out as of 3:33 p.m.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Kobe Bryant, four others killed in Calif. helicopter crash

Just Posted

Market Street goes car-free Wednesday — but can the new law be enforced?

Officials say simple rule will keep autos off SF’s main artery

Kobe Bryant, four others killed in Calif. helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant, 41, the legendary basketball star who spent… Continue reading

Don’t confuse exhaustion with lack of political might

2020 San Francisco Women’s March proves inspirational

‘Mad Mob’ aims to influence SF City Hall on mental health policies

They are fed up with City Hall telling those who need the services what’s best for them

‘Trump chicken returns to SF Bay with new companion

The Trump Chicken will return to San Francisco Bay on Saturday, but… Continue reading

Most Read