Fire breaks out at San Francisco Airport maintenance building

A maintenance building at the San Francisco Airport was evacuated after a fire broke out there early Wednesday morning, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

The fire was first reported at 7:30 a.m. and has since been extinguished, according fire department officials. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials announced on Twitter that the fire was contained at about 8:20 a.m. and that appears to have started accidentally in a heating and air conditioning unit on the roof.

After San Francisco fire fighters and mutual aid responders extinguished the fire, the building, located north of the airport’s terminals, was deemed safe for employees to re-enter, said SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel.

Passenger terminals were not affected by the fire, and all flights remain operating normally.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
‘Vision Zero’ plan calls for end to homicides citywide
Next story
Formerly homeless say city ignores complaints over living conditions in subsidized housing

Just Posted

Formerly homeless say city ignores complaints over living conditions in subsidized housing

A city review revealed tenant complaints about mildew, mold and rodents, as well as harassment.

Homelessness grows on SF’s sleepy west side

Ah, The Avenues. San Francisco’s sleepy suburbs, where you can’t walk two… Continue reading

Rising fear of crime in Chinese community prompts legislative action

Supervisor seeks police demographic data following attack on Chinatown leaders

Supervisors weigh possible legislation on corporate rentals

Companies seen as skirting city rules on short-term rentals, hotels

Medical examiner confirms identity of 25-year-old victim in garlic festival shooting

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office has confirmed the identities of… Continue reading

Most Read