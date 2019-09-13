Fire blazing on Bay Bridge

UPDATE 11:35 p.m.: The fire is out, Caltrans is reporting.

Three of five east bound Bay Bridge lanes are now open. Four were closed immediately after the fire.

The original story follows.

A blaze is raging on the lower deck of the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge.

A stalled motorist reportedly dropped a flare on gas leaking from his vehicle, said Caltrans spokesperson Vince Jacala.

No injuries have been reported, Jacala said, but San Francisco transit officials warned there will be traffic delays.

Caltrans is checking the bridge deck for damage, Jacala added. Fire crews are currently responding.

“That’s incredibly tragic and deeply concerning. I hope everyone is safe,” said Supervisor Matt Haney, whose San Francisco district includes the Bay Bridge.

The extent of the fire is unknown. Witnesses began posting video of the fire on social media shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Four out of five eastbound lanes in San Francisco have been closed, according to Caltrans.

Muni’s 25-Treasure Island bus — which ferries Treasure Island dwellers to and from mainland SF — “may see delays,” according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Attendees at other San Francisco events may see traffic delays heading back to the East Bay, including those leaving an Elton John concert at Chase Center Friday night, or anyone lingering after a San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park.

Fire officials did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a breaking story please check back for updates.