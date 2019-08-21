Fight leads to shooting on Market Street

Shots were fired after a fight broke out on Market Street early Tuesday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Market Street near Sixth Street around 5:35 p.m after a fight broke out between two men, police said.

The two men were arguing before the victim heard several pistol shots, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect, aged in his 20s or 30s, fired a gun while running the opposite direction, Officer Robert Rueca said.

The victim, a 25-year old man, suffered an injury that was not a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

The victim did not cooperate with police. Rueca said the shock from his injuries is “a possible reason for his lack of cooperation.”

Police are investigating what the argument was about.

The suspect remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon.