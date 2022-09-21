Ted Lasso will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and the fellow who bends it like himself on the virtual pitches of the world’s most popular soccer video game.
The namesake of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" will appear in EA Sports’ FIFA 23, the last game in the Redwood City publisher’s long-running franchise that will bear the name of the global soccer federation before the pair’s licensing deal expires later this year.
"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Jason Sudekis, who stars as Ted Lasso, said in a release on Wednesday, nine days before the game's release to the general public.
"Ted Lasso," based on a pair of sketches Sudekis starred in 2013 and 2014 in order to promote NBC Sports' coverage of England’s Premier League, follows an American football coach hired to lead the fictional London club AFC Richmond.
In FIFA 23's career mode, players can use Lasso to manage AFC Richmond – or any other club – in the league of their choosing. They can also create their own manager to lead the Greyhounds, play for AFC Richmond with their own created player and play as characters like Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, Dani Rojas and Roy Kent, their profane captain.
"It is so f---king cool to be in FIFA," Brett Goldstein, who has twice won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Kent, said in a release. "I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumors but f---k it, totally worth it."
Eagle-eyed FIFA players noticed EA Sports' inclusion of AFC Richmond in a release of the upcoming game’s rankings database last week, prompting speculation that "Ted Lasso" characters would appear in the game, and purported screenshots from the game featured the fictional club's logo.
The "Ted Lasso" Twitter account on Tuesday shared an image of Sudekis' face being scanned, and EA Sports’ FIFA account responded with the universal sign that something was up: the eyeballs emoji.
"Ted Lasso" won five Emmy Awards earlier this month, including for best comedy series. The show earned 20 Emmy nominations last year, setting a record for a first-year show. Sudekis has won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy two years running.
Goldstein, who is also a writer on "Ted Lasso," said earlier this year that the yet-to-be released third season was intended to be the last. Apple has not announced when the third season will premiere on the streaming service, nor whether "Ted Lasso" will be renewed for a fourth season.
"Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks," Sudekis said.
