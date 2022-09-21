Ted Lasso in EA Sports' FIFA 23

Ted Lasso, the namesake of the hit Apple TV+ series, as he appears in EA Sports' FIFA 23. 

 EA Sports

Ted Lasso will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and the fellow who bends it like himself on the virtual pitches of the world’s most popular soccer video game. 

The namesake of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" will appear in EA Sports’ FIFA 23, the last game in the Redwood City publisher’s long-running franchise that will bear the name of the global soccer federation before the pair’s licensing deal expires later this year. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 