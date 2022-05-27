For as much attention as recent elections in San Francisco have garnered, you might think voters were turning out in droves.

You’d be wrong.

The special election to recall three school board members drew 36% of registered voters. A couple of months later, the special election between Matt Haney and David Campos to fill a vacant State Assembly seat saw just 29% of voters submit a ballot.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston has a not-so-novel idea to help improve voter turnout.

This week, Preston proposed a City Charter amendment that would shift the elections of top city officials, including the mayor, from odd years to even years.

The change would allow voters to weigh in on just about everything at once, from the race for president to the city treasurer.

"It's not a new idea, but I will say given the reality right now of national efforts to suppress the vote, I think it resurfaces this as an important issue we should be discussing,” Preston told The Examiner.

It might be unfair to use the special elections of 2022 as an example of low voter turnout. San Franciscans will have headed to the polls four times in 2022 alone, which is unusual. But the odd-year, even-year difference persists even during normal election cycles.

In 2018, which featured Congressional races but was not a presidential election year, 75% of registered San Francisco voters cast a ballot in the general election.

A year later, in a race that featured the race for mayor and district attorney, only 42% voted in the municipal general election.

If it adopts the shift, San Francisco would be following in Los Angeles’ footsteps, which pushed odd-year elections to even years by a measure approved by voters in 2015.

The result was a significant improvement in voter turnout, according to a study published in 2021 by Common Cause California. Voter turnout in Los Angeles City Council races increased from 11% in 2015 to 38% in 2020, the first year the change took effect.

The report warned that there are other factors that can impact voter turnout – such as tightly contested races – but argued the impact of even-year elections was real.

“Even with our small sample size, the raw data suggests that moving L.A. City elections to even-numbered years has significantly increased voter turnout across the City in general and in each City Council race in particular,” the report states.

In addition to reducing the number of times voters have to cast a ballot, the proposal would also save the city money by reducing the number of elections it has to administer. The city has spent more than $30 million on the elections of 2021 and 2022 already, Preston said.

Asked if bunching elections would be forcing voters to wade through too much information all at once, Preston suggested that in races for president or congress, most San Franciscans aren’t torn.

"There may be other candidates on the ballot, but I think most San Francisco voters have decided how they're voting,” Preston said.

The politicians potentially impacted are serving in positions that are due for election in 2023, an odd year. Preston's proposal addresses this problem by giving each of them an extra year in office, including Mayor London Breed, until the 2024 election. (Breed’s office told The Examiner it had only just received Preston’s proposal and was not yet prepared to comment on it).

The shift would not apply to the Board of Supervisors, who are already elected in even years.

The charter amendment will appear on the November ballot if Preston can win the support of at least five colleagues on the Board of Supervisors.