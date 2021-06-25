Ferry service to Giants games resumes Friday

San Francisco Blue and Gold Ferry on the San Francisco Bay taking passengers out on the Bay near Alcatraz. (Shutterstock)

Ferry service from Larkspur, Oakland and Vallejo to Oracle Park resumed on Friday and continue for all San Francisco Giants home games this season, Golden Gate Ferry announced Wednesday.

The return of the service comes in time for the Bay Bridge series between the Giants and the Oakland A’s this weekend.

Larkspur tickets must be purchased online and are available at tickets.com for $15 per person each way. Children age 4 and under ride free but need to be registered in advance when tickets are purchased. Oakland and Vallejo must be purchased at the terminal or through the Hopthru mobile app.

Passengers will be required to wear masks.

Ferry Terminal departures will vary depending on the announced time of the game.

Return trips will depart promptly at 30 minutes after the final out.

For more information about the service, visit goldengate.org/ferry/oracle-park-service or call 511.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/