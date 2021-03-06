(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Ferry agency may lower fares, increase service to encourage riders to return

The agency that operates the San Francisco Bay Ferry service has proposed lowering rates and increasing service as part of its effort to bounce back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its April 1 meeting, the Water Emergency Transportation Agency (WETA) board will vote on whether to adopt the “Pandemic Recovery Program,” which is designed to encourage people to return to the ferry in the coming months.

The plan would lower fares on all trans-bay trips, add more off-peak trips and simplify the fare structure starting in July.

The plan also calls for the start of a new route, dubbed the “Alameda Seaplane” route, starting in August.

The Alameda Seaplane route would open a new Oakland to San Francisco service and a bike-friendly short-hop route from Alameda to Oakland.

If passed, fares would return to pre-pandemic levels in July 2022 without a vote of the board.

WETA is asking for public input on the plan at its March 16 “virtual open house” at a public hearing on April 1.

More details on how to participate in the decision and learn more about the plan can be found by going to https://sanfranciscobayferry.com/recovery .

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SFUSD sets April reopening date after reaching tentative agreement with teachers union
Next story
Some SFUSD families prefer distance learning

Just Posted

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes to The City's streets including Slow Streets closures to increase open space access and the Shared Spaces program, which allows businesses to use public right-of-ways for dining, retail and services. (Examiner illustration)
COVID is reshaping the streets of San Francisco

Walk down Page Street, which is closed to thru-traffic, and you might… Continue reading

Superintendent Vincent Matthews said some students and families who want to return will not be able to do so at this time. “We truly wish we could reopen schools for everyone,” he said. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SFUSD sets April reopening date after reaching tentative agreement with teachers union

San Francisco Unified School District has set April 12 as its reopening… Continue reading

José Victor Luna and Maria Anabella Ochoa, who cite health reasons for continuing distance learning, say they have been enjoying walking in Golden Gate Park with their daughters Jazmin, a first grader, and Jessica, a third grader. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Some SFUSD families prefer distance learning

Health issues, classroom uncertainties among reasons for staying home

Fans will be allowed to attend Opening Day games for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics under new rules announced by the California Deparment of Public Health. Stan Olszewski/ 2016 Special to S.F. Examiner
No more cardboard cutouts: Giants, A’s allowed to have live fans in seats on Opening Day

Giants and A’s fans have a new reason to be excited for… Continue reading

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation intended to help California schools reopen. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Newsom signs $6.6 billion school reopening legislative package

By Eli Walsh Bay City News Foundation Gov. Gavin Newsom and state… Continue reading

Most Read