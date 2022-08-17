Fentanyl, the world’s most dangerous street drug, was for years associated with Eastern cities like Boston and Philadelphia, and then began ravaging Chicago and the Midwest. But these days San Francisco is in many ways the face of the U.S. crisis. Though the epidemic arrived here only in recent years, the country — and even the world — are now paying close attention to the death toll, economic consequences and The City’s seemingly less-than-urgent response. Deserved or not, San Francisco has become to many an abject lesson in how not to fight a drug crisis.
The contours are well known: Over 1,500 people have died of drug overdoses since 2020. School kids walk past drug dealers in SOMA on their way home and blatant shoplifting occurs regularly without immediate police response. A Twitter account called Tenderloin Tube chronicles drug dealers’ everyday lives near the corner of Hyde and Ellis, as they surf Instagram or have food delivered directly to them in cars.
“A city in crisis: How fentanyl devastated San Francisco” was the BBC’s headline on May 5, while in April the Guardiandetailed “The daily battle to keep people alive.” On April 8, a “Tucker Carlson Tonight” guest said she does not believe S.F. “is currently safe for tourists to visit.”
Sensationalistic? Maybe, but San Franciscans are seeing unprecedented levels of human despair every day: down-and-outers slumped over on the concrete; weathered men vaporizing fentanyl atop aluminum foil; recent arrivals from Santa Rosa or Monterey pulling cloudy smoke from glass meth pipes; young, predatory dealers distributing lethal packets by the Civic Center BART.
During the day, Urban Alchemy employees in green and black vests clear Tenderloin blocks of users and dealers, while workers spray accumulated human excrement off of sidewalks. By night, dozens gather before the S.F. Federal Building to party and sell stolen goods.
“When I talk to people in the neighborhood,” says Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who lives in SOMA, “to a person they're saying this is worse than they’ve ever seen it.”
And yet, it’s a strange moment in the 51-year-old drug war. Although plenty of San Franciscans advocate a return to “law and order,” there seem to be just as many supporting treatment, rather than incarceration, for drug abusers. The City’s reluctance to go after the most brazen lawbreakers and dealers led to the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who didn’t get a single fentanyl-dealing conviction for 2021 cases. Attempting to read the room, Mayor London Breed has vacillated on the issue; her signature effort, the Tenderloin Center, which provides services and referrals to addicted users, will shutter in December.
Meanwhile, the new DA Brooke Jenkins has indicated her intentions to prosecute more drug cases, and a bill awaiting Gavin Newsom’s signature would authorize supervised drug use facilities, where hard drugs can be used legally, under the watch of trained medical professionals. Many believe they represent the future; Newsom may worry they could represent the undoing of his presidential aspirations.
At the heart of this crisis is a philosophical battle, which pits law and order vs. harm reduction, a strategy addressing drug users’ problems holistically. This debate has ensnared everyone involved in local drug policy, and has multibillion dollar implications for S.F.’s sputtering tech and tourism industries. At bottom is a profound humanitarian crisis unlike anything we’ve seen, and a battle for The City’s soul.
A uniquely brutal opioid addiction
Tom Wolf was a regular middle class guy, a married child support officer with two kids and a house in Daly City. But after foot surgery in 2015 he began misusing prescribed oxycodone pills and became addicted. He ventured to the Tenderloin to buy street pills, eventually blowing through $100,000 of the family’s money. Upon intercepting the mail one day in 2017, his wife learned they were bankrupt and gave him a choice: Go to rehab, or leave the house.
He moved to the Tenderloin with little more than the clothes on his back, sleeping on a piece of cardboard in a doorway at Golden Gate and Larkin. To support a heroin and crack habit he held dealers’ stashes — tube socks full of small baggies of heroin, crack and meth — by the mailbox near Gateway Croissants. Every couple of hours he was paid in drugs.
The police rarely bothered him. Once, while he smoked crack, a cop approached him from behind. Wolf panicked and blew crack smoke in his face. “He made me drop my pipe, step on it and walk away,” Wolf recalls. “He didn’t arrest me.” Another time he was arrested with 4.5 ounces of heroin, but released without bail on his own recognizance. He returned to the streets.
The Tenderloin took a turn for the worse in spring 2018. Seemingly out of nowhere people began dropping like flies. “What happened?” the local dealers began wondering, in Wolf’s recollection. “Thirty people passed out, and we didn’t sell any heroin.”
Fentanyl had hit the scene. Invented in 1959 by a Belgian chemist as a hospital analgesic, fentanyl caused heavy casualties on the U.S. East Coast starting in the mid 2010s. When it finally arrived in San Francisco, it completely changed the game. Not only is it much more powerful and deadly than heroin, but it wears off faster, meaning that people with addictions have to scramble for their fix more frequently. “Fentanyl addiction is just uniquely brutal as far opioid addictions go,” says Zachary Siegel, author of the Substance newsletter, about drug policy.
San Francisco actually isn’t a major drug trafficking node, perhaps because of its peninsular geography. Yet its culture draws drug users from all over the country, dating back to the hippie era when kids came here for LSD. “San Francisco is a haven for wandering youth,” says Dan Ciccarone, professor of family community medicine at UCSF. “There’s some interplay with drug culture.”
This interplay remains, only now many seek strong opioids, and the out-of-town kids share sidewalks with grizzled locals. The fentanyl killing people here starts on the other side of the world, in cities like Shanghai and Wuhan, where fentanyl precursor chemicals are made legally by government-sanctioned companies. These chemical building blocks are wrapped in false packaging and sent on cargo ships to cartel-controlled Mexican ports, and then processed by Sinaloa or CJNG, who smuggle the finished fentanyl in vehicles across the border. Next it’s shipped to trafficking hubs like Los Angeles, where the DEA recently seized 1 million pills, and then regional distributors bring the wares up to Oakland, where they unload the fentanyl for about $2,000 per pound.
The Tenderloin’s drug trade was once controlled by African Americans, but today’s street dealers are mostly Hondoran nationals, who live in cramped Oakland or Alameda units, where housing is more affordable. “They keep a very low profile,” says the DEA’s Special Agent in Charge Wade Shannon. “The neighbors say, ‘I never knew they were involved in drug trafficking.’” The Hondorans take BART or a rideshare into The City, where they sell doses of fentanyl for as little as $7, or maybe $100 for three grams.
Neither Shannon nor anyone else seems to know why Hondurans dominate the S.F. street trade; they’re not in L.A., for example. The S.F. fentanyl trade is strange in other ways, as well. For one thing, almost nobody shoots fentanyl; instead, almost everyone smokes it. (This is likely because it’s so powerful, that smoking gets the user plenty high.)
Because of its potency, it has mostly displaced heroin locally. Aluminum foil with brown burn marks litter downtown streets. And unlike most other places, fentanyl is sold in S.F. “as fentanyl,” rather than, say, cut into heroin and sold “as heroin.” That’s partly because black tar heroin dominates the West Coast, which can’t be credibly mixed with fentanyl, a white powder. But it’s still curious.
“Doesn't fully make sense,” says Ciccarone. “Why would somebody come in and use a very dangerous powerful drug (on purpose)? All I can say is that it’s happening.”
Because fentanyl is lethal at tiny doses, and because it’s cut at every step of the supply chain (often with the baby laxative mannitol) even dealers don’t even know how potent their supply is. The meth, crack and knock-off Percocets and Oxys sold on Pill Hill at Golden Gate and Leavenworth? Those often have fentanyl, too.
Longtime Tenderloin heroin users who’ve forged a precarious existence over the decades, now encounter drugs with a higher potency than they’ve ever seen, and are killed instantly. Kids from the suburbs pulling up in their parents’ cars to make a quick buy don’t realize they’re playing Russian roulette. The victims have been as young as 14.
The users and the dealers
In the spring of 2018 Wolf finally served jail time, after his sixth arrest. He then did six months of inpatient rehab, before getting a job as a case manager with the Salvation Army. He even won his wife and family back, though she alone now holds the deed to their house.
It’s a story with a happy ending, but the rapid deterioration of Tenderloin street life owing to fentanyl — and Covid — spurred him to action. He’s now a recovery advocate and speaker who helps reporters navigate the Tenderloin and SOMA’s 24/7 dystopian drug bazaar.
He’s full of prescriptive ideas, for leaders both public and private. With the lack of affordable housing making life miserable for drug-addled San Franciscans, he calls on landlords like Marc Benioff, co-CEO of Salesforce — which recently listed for lease almost half of the office space in its second downtown San Francisco tower — to offer more facilities for those in need. (Benioff was a vocal proponent of Proposition C, which funnels money from big companies to fight homelessness.) With Twitter’s recent announcement reducing its S.F. footprint, Wolf laments the tech exodus, which he believes is exacerbated by downtown’s drug markets. “Covid, combined with the approach toward open air drug dealing by the former DA, created the perfect storm,” he says.
Wolf is focused on helping those at the intersection of homelessness, mental illness, poverty and drug addiction. He supplements personal stories with analysis of The City’s complicated interplay of government, private industry and charity, referencing social service standbys like the St. Anthony Foundation and new programs like SOMA RISE, a “drug sobering center,” and Gavin Newsom’s proposed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, which intends to bring substance abuse and mental health services to those living on the margins with psychotic disorders, but which may be dead in the water owing to a lack of available services to help them.
These programs need to be supplemented by actual policing, Wolf believes, not necessarily to punish drug users — but to protect them. “An element of criminal justice is needed out here on the street, because you have people exploiting those poor bastards who are sitting there getting high.”
Wolf has little patience for coddling dealers, but maintains empathy for them. He notes their presence as an outgrowth of Honduras’ desperate poverty, and tells a story he heard on the streets about two Honduran brothers who were approached by a human trafficker in their home country.
“Do you want to go to the United States and make some money?” they were asked.
They said yes, and the trafficker asked if they had any skills. One brother said he could paint houses. The other brother said he didn’t have much in the way of special skills.
“OK, come with me,” said the trafficker. “We’ll take you up there. You gotta work with us for seven years, you gotta pay us X amount every week.”
Both men were brought to the U.S., whereupon the one brother was sent to Denver to paint houses. He remains employed as a painter to this day.
The other brother, without any special skills? He was sent to San Francisco, to sell drugs.
Law enforcement v. harm reduction
The rank and file call Wade Shannon “SAC.” The Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge representing Northern California is less formal, and maybe less macho, than you’d expect him to be, though perhaps it’s fitting considering he steps over people smoking fentanyl on his way to work. Not long ago when he came in on a weekend, he says, his personal car was broken into.
Those aren’t federal crimes, so he can’t arrest them; he wouldn’t want to anyway, he adds. “Those are addicts. I feel bad. I want to save lives.”
The Phillip Burton Federal Building, where he works, is in the heart of the Tenderloin, just blocks from the Tenderloin Center and UC Hastings Law School, which sued The City in 2020 to have the area’s tent city removed.
Shannon hasn’t seen things this bad in all his years of police work, since starting as a Greensboro, NC police officer more than three decades ago. It’s a particularly strange time to be DEA boss in San Francisco, where the drug war remains synonymous to many with the unjust imprisonment of people of color. As drugs that once drew the agency’s ire are legalized (marijuana and perhaps soon, magic mushrooms), and drug interdiction efforts are increasingly difficult in the era of ultra-potent fentanyl, some, such as Drug Policy Alliance, call for the DEA’s abolition.
And yet, as indicated by the recall of S.F. DA Chesa Boudin, perhaps the tide has turned. “People are sick of the crime and drug overdoses, and the lack of accountability,” says Shannon. “I wouldn't call it drug tourism, but you get drug buyers coming here because there's so much distribution in the Tenderloin.”
Sitting at his office’s conference table, flanked by the department’s publicist and a jar of M&Ms, Shannon describes how his department builds cases, a relatively simple process these days, considering dealers barely attempt to conceal their activities.
When DEA deputizes SFPD detectives as task force officers for undercover street buys, for example, a deep cover isn’t always necessary, considering anyone can buy, no questions asked. In fact, dealers in this crowded marketplace resort to flamboyant marketing, dying their fentanyl all the colors of the rainbow using fondant coloring, normally reserved for wedding cakes. A dealer might advertise, say, the “green” as particularly potent, though Shannon says DEA analysis shows all colors have about the same strength.
Make no mistake: This isn’t the Bronx in the 1970s, when law enforcement was sometimes overwhelmed. DEA has “very good financial resources,” Shannon says, to fund wiretaps and other crime-fighting measures. They don’t even need to kick in doors, considering victims’ cell phones and other data often leave a trail of electronic bread crumbs. “It becomes almost a forensic case,” he says. “And the U.S. Attorney's Office is more than willing to charge those types of cases.”
And so federal cases have marched on, even while local punishments have remained meager and scattershot. One expects Shannon to decry the status quo, an environment where dealers unabashedly hock their wares outside the office of the region’s top drug cop. But he’s cautious about weighing in on S.F. city politics.
“San Francisco has to help itself to some degree,” he says finally. “If you’re a Honduran drug distributor and you (know) you'll be out in one or two hours at the most, there's not a lot of consequence, right?”
In the current environment, it’s almost shocking to hear the SAC advocate tough penalties for drug dealers. But that’s quickly changing. In fact, a pair of S.F. supervisor candidates are currently battling for the rightward flank on drug crime issues.
What does accountability mean in District 6?
Honey Mahogany was once named S.F. Weekly’s Best Drag Performer. She’s perhaps best known from “RuPaul's Drag Race,” where she competed in a lip-sync battle to Britney Spears’ “Oops, I Did It Again.”
Beyond a certain glamorous, uniquely San Francisco energy, she also brings gravitas to her race for supervisor in District 6, which includes SOMA. A social worker for 20 years, she was the chief of staff for the district’s previous supervisor, Matt Haney, who left to join the California State Assembly. She was also the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s first transgender leader.
Considering her progressive bona fides, it’s surprising when she calls public safety her “number one issue.”
“People need to be held accountable,” she says. “People are looking for us to set boundaries. The situation where we feel so unsafe, where things seem so chaotic, that is real, and I understand why people are afraid.”
She faces Matt Dorsey, a former SFPD spokesman in recovery for methamphetamine and alcohol addiction, and an HIV+ gay man. Not too long ago, a man was shot in front of his SOMA residence. When Mayor Breed appointed him District 6 supervisor upon Haney’s departure, his lived personal experience was a key qualification.
Both he and Mahogany speak the language of harm reduction, but pepper it with tough talk. Dorsey has aligned himself with the new DA, Brooke Jenkins, under whose watch it appears arrests are being stepped up.
Dorsey cites stories from recovering users for whom criminal justice system intervention inspired them to reassess their lives and get treatment. He lambasts The City’s approach to drug policing. “There’s not a single progressive thing we’re accomplishing by allowing this kind of laissez faire approach to drug scenes,” he says. “What San Francisco is tolerating and enabling and normalizing is hurting — and in too many cases killing — addicts.”
There’s a limit to this type of language. Mahogany emphasizes leading with treatment, “always.” And when asked if he believes police should arrest people for possessing fentanyl, Dorsey replies, “I wouldn’t say that they should or shouldn’t.”
To address the Tenderloin and SOMA crisis, Dorsey suggests an approach called the High Point Intervention, championed by David M. Kennedy, professor of criminal justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, and embraced by the Obama Justice Department. Dorsey describes it not as a return to the war on drugs, but “an intervention that law enforcement can take to disrupt open air drug scenes.”
Dorsey also talks up his signature “Right to Recovery” initiative, which seeks to establish law enforcement “priority zones” near treatment facilities. Recovery efforts can be difficult, for example, for patients of the BAART methadone clinic on Market Street, which is often surrounded by aggressive dealers.
In these zones, police officers would be “requested” to confiscate illegal drugs, and arrest anyone selling them. Dorsey believes the initiative would not only benefit users, but neighborhood residents. “I would love to see a situation where people are clambering for a sober living environment on their street, because they know it would be a reason to get the drug dealers out of there,” he says.
Honey Mahogany calls the plan “ridiculous.”
“We know exactly where the drug dealers are, we know where this behavior is happening. If the police wanted to right now, they could go and arrest people,” she says.
Mayor Breed, meanwhile, wants state and federal help for more officers on the ground; Mahogany says she wouldn’t turn that down, but emphasizes that the help is more needed for mental health care. “Right now we are woefully underwater when it comes to treatment beds,” she says. “That's why we continue to see people turned right back out onto the street in hospital gowns.”
Both candidates agree that the fentanyl response needs to more resemble the all-hands-on-deck approach to Covid-19, especially since drug overdose deaths kill more San Franciscans on a weekly basis.
“We're not shutting down The City to prevent fentanyl deaths, we're not creating a whole new fentanyl emergency response with staff from every city department, to make sure we are doing everything that we can to stop these deaths,” says Mahogany.
Adds Dorsey: “We’re doing a marvelous job, among cities, with Covid-19, while people aren't really paying attention to drug overdose deaths”
A carrot and stick approach?
At a time when the rhetoric is flying, when complicated new care programs are regularly proposed, one longs for a trusted sage, someone who understands the bigger picture and the long game.
That person just might be Dan Ciccerone. He saw the fentanyl crisis coming, and tried to warn us before it was too late.
The UCSF physician and ethnographic researcher is perhaps the world’s leading expert on fentanyl abuse and most quoted person about fentanyl in the media. His influential research, often gathered from dangerous drug dens, is cited around the world.
Though he has the ear of the country’s most important drug policy makers, little has been written about him personally. In mid July, he welcomed me to the modern Mill Valley home he shares with his wife and their family, whose living room looks out over sweeping views of Marin. Ciccarone dresses stylishly and wears silver hoop earrings in each ear, a holdover from attempts to be “cool” in the 1980s, he says.
“I live nicely now, (but) I don't feel like a typical white guy because I grew up really rough,” he says, adding that he was raised poor in New York City and never knew his dad. But he was smart, attending SUNY Stony Brook for medical school, before first achieving national renown for a 2003 academic paper written with his mentor, anthropologist Philippe Bourgois, which explained why, among persons injecting drugs, HIV didn’t hit the Western United States as hard as the Eastern.
The answer, it turns out, was black tar heroin, more prevalent in the West owing to distribution routes from Mexico. Unlike white powder heroin, black tar heroin is full of impurities, requiring syringes to be rinsed and cleaned frequently. This, among other factors, reduced the spread of HIV.
Long before most people had heard of the Sacklers or Purdue Pharma, Ciccarone saw that opioid overprescribing was creating a huge new heroin market, and that a new drug would fill the void: fentanyl. As the crisis was building in the mid 2010s, he spoke before influential members of organizations like the CDC and DEA, including secret lunch meetings over Chinese food with Richard Baum, then Trump’s acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
“I was pleading with them to understand that this is going to be a crisis for the eras,” he says. “Year by year, they’re realizing that I'm right.”
His harm reduction credentials run deep, having worked at one of The City’s first naloxone distribution centers, in Haight-Ashbury. He says that, with a partner, he nearly invented the naloxone nasal spray Narcan long before it hit the market. “We put (naloxone) in, like, Effrin bottles, and that worked great. But how do you commercialize it?”
These days he gives a lot of thought to the Tenderloin; what’s succeeding, and what’s failing. He said he loves the Tenderloin Center — which has similarities with the country’s first two authorized supervised injection sites, which opened in November in Manhattan — but can understand why it failed. “Having just one of them is the wrong idea,” he says, “because it doesn't look good to have a whole mass of people coming to one place. It doesn't help the local merchants.”
At a time when some are calling for more law enforcement to address the fentanyl crisis, Ciccarone suggests the opposite, unwavering in his belief against incarcerating drug users. “You're basically saying that we want to cure the cancer by killing the patient.”
Further, we should stop pretending we can stop fentanyl from coming into the country, he says.
“You can take all the fentanyl that came to the United States last year and it could fit into half of this living room. Now imagine all of the containers on all container ships that are running on the Pacific Rim. It’s a needle in a haystack.”
Instead, the focus should be entirely on helping people stay safe, through Narcan, clean syringes and safe injection sites; he would like to see five in San Francisco. “We need to understand people where they're at, give them the tools they need,” he says. “You have to embrace and be one with them.” He calls the SOMA RISE sobering center a “band aid solution.”
Yet the question remains: Should people feel like they can use fentanyl openly without repercussions on San Francisco streets?
“The repercussions will only get you more deaths,” he answers quickly, adding that he’d be more open to a “carrot and stick” approach, if that’s the only politically feasible option. “If you use indoors, you're OK, but if we catch you using on the street, you're going to get (punished).”
Ideally, Ciccarone says, he’d prefer an even softer approach, pointing to the model of Portugal, which decriminalized drugs for personal use in 2001. He notes that the war on drugs, started by Richard Nixon, has had over 50 years to fail, and that harm reduction needs a longer runway. “If you fully fund it and it's robust and you've been doing it for 10 years, and good epidemiological data shows that it failed, then it failed.”
“These people are severely harmed,” he goes on. “They have multiple levels of trauma in their life. You need durable solutions, not band aid solutions.”
One doubts Ciccarone at one’s own peril. He’s been right before. Yet one wonders, when it comes to San Francisco’s open wound, how much longer we can bear to look.