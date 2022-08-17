Fentanyl, the world’s most dangerous street drug, was for years associated with Eastern cities like Boston and Philadelphia, and then began ravaging Chicago and the Midwest. But these days San Francisco is in many ways the face of the U.S.  crisis. Though the epidemic arrived here only in recent years, the country — and even the world — are now paying close attention to the death toll, economic consequences and The City’s seemingly less-than-urgent response. Deserved or not, San Francisco has become to many an abject lesson in how not to fight a drug crisis.

The contours are well known: Over 1,500 people have died of drug overdoses since 2020. School kids walk past drug dealers in SOMA on their way home and blatant shoplifting occurs regularly without immediate police response. A Twitter account called Tenderloin Tube chronicles drug dealers’ everyday lives near the corner of Hyde and Ellis, as they surf Instagram or have food delivered directly to them in cars. 

Ben Westhoff is the author of “Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Created the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic.”