Nick Bovis (center) celebrating the grand opening of Lefty’s Ballpark Buffet & Cafe at Fisherman Wharf with former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru. Bovis and Nuru were both arrested in a corruption probe in February that has extended to a nonprofit Bovis operated. (Courtesy photo)

Feds target donations from city contractors with new subpoena in Nuru scandal

Federal authorities have homed in on an apparent trail of donations from city contractors to nonprofits that paid for holiday parties and other perks for public employees in a widening corruption probe, newly released records show.

Investigators subpoenaed a broad range of documents from Public Works in May seeking evidence of who paid for the holiday parties as well as picnics and other events held for city employees. The investigators are also in search of information on who at City Hall solicited the donations dating back to January 2010.

The contributions have raised questions about whether the contractors received anything in return, like preferential treatment during the bidding process.

The subpoena was one of three released Wednesday by the City Attorney’s Office showing that the feds are looking into not just Public Works but the Planning Department and the Department of Public Health.

The office also released a subpoena of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission last week.

The Public Works subpoena specifically seeks records relating to three nonprofits: Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation For Kids, the San Francisco Parks Alliance and San Francisco Clean City Coalition.

The contractors named in the subpoena are Clark Construction, Pankow, Recology, Webcor, SFR Recovery, Kwan Wo Ironworks Inc. and PG&E.

The San Francisco Examiner first reported in February that the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation had accepted donations from city contractors including Recology, Webcor and Pankow that were in turn used to fund holiday parties for the Department of Public Works.

Shortly afterward, the City Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into whether the same nonprofits were funneling donations from various companies into city programs and events.

The local investigation came after the FBI arrested former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis, the owner of Lefty O’Doul’s, on fraud charges back in January.

“Public Works is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations,” a spokesperson with Public Works said Wednesday.

Bovis has since pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

This story will be updated.



CrimePolitics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
City attorney seeks to block contractor in Nuru scandal from obtaining government contracts

Just Posted

Feds target donations from city contractors with new subpoena in Nuru scandal

Federal authorities have homed in on an apparent trail of donations from… Continue reading

School board backs continued distance learning for fall

After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the Board of Education is backing plans… Continue reading

Crowded neighborhoods left out of Slow Streets

Tenderloin, SoMa seen as bad fit for car-free program

City attorney seeks to block contractor in Nuru scandal from obtaining government contracts

AzulWorks’ attorney calls the effort ‘a drastic measure that is unwarranted’

Supes approve $2.1M settlement over sewage spills at SF’s Hall of Justice jail

San Francisco has tentatively agreed to pay out a total of $2.1… Continue reading

Most Read