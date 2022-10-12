Laguna Honda 2016

Federal officials have granted embattled Laguna Honda Hospital, pictured in 2016, a vital funding extension. (Emma Chiang/Special to The Examiner)

 Emma Chiang/Special to The Examiner

Federal regulators have reached an agreement with San Francisco city and health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023.

The announcement comes after a monthslong battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how to move forward after the facility was decertified in April after failing a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses on site in 2021.

