Feds shutter Alcatraz and other SF national park areas amid coronavirus

The Rock has shuttered amid coronavirus concerns.

The National Park Service temporarily closed Alcatraz island and other national park facilities in and around San Francisco amid coronavirus concerns, effective Sunday and Monday.

Trails and open space areas of some of those parks remain open. The closures center chiefly around facilities that require National Park Service personnel to run.

On Sunday the park service temporarily closed the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, the Lands End Lookout, Nike Missile site, Muir Woods National Monument bookstore, and Point Bonita Lighthouse.

Muir Woods parking reservation system, cafe, retail shops and boardwalk trail will remain open, according to the park service.

Monday, the park service plans to temporarily close the Presidio Visitor Center, Marin Headlands Visitor Center and historic Fort Point.

The park service cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from state and local public health authorities, in prompting the closures.

“Visitors may continue to enjoy trails and open space areas of the parks,” the park service wrote, in a statement. “The health and safety of staff and visitors in these facilities is our number one priority.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend putting distance between yourself and other people to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a practice known as “social distancing.”

To that end, in its statement to the public, the park service recommended park visitors maintain social distancing when visiting national parks.

