Feds say doc’s offices in SF and San Mateo provided knock-off cosmetic treatments

Authorities say a Bay Area doctor spent more than $270,000 on off-brand products from abroad that she resold over about four years as Botox and Juvederm in treatments worth more than $1 million.

In a federal grand jury indictment unsealed on Friday, Dr. Lindsay Marie Clark faces allegations that from early 2016 to early 2020 she received misbranded and unapproved drugs and devices and provided them to her patients.

Clark, who lives in San Francisco and practices there and in San Mateo, told her staff to conceal the true identity of the products from her patients, according to a statement issued late Friday by Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, the lead federal prosecutor for the Northern District of California.

Botox, made from botulinum toxin, is marketed as a remedy for sagging and wrinkled skin. Juvederm, made from hyaluronic acid, is promoted as a skin “filler.”

Both products are Class III medical devices. That means they are regulated like pacemakers and breast implants because of the risk of illness or injury they pose if things go wrong, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Los Angeles Special Agent Lisa L. Malinowski said in the U.S. Attorney’s statement that dispensing “prescription drugs and devices of unknown origin put the health of … patients at significant risk.”

If convicted on the felony charges filed this month, Clark could be sentenced to three years in prison and required to pay a $10,000 fine.

Any action by the Medical Board of California, which regulates doctors’ licenses to practice, would be separate from the criminal case.

Clark, who appeared in court in San Francisco on Friday, remains out of custody on bail, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

