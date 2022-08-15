Federal regulators have agreed to delay the possible closure date for Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center to November 13, 2022, giving patients and staff two more months to navigate a tumultuous public health crisis.

The brief extension comes as the 156-year-old facility is seeking to regain certification. Earlier this year, federal regulators at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid decertified Laguna Honda after it failed to meet compliance in multiple inspections from October 2021 to April 2022.

“We are thankful for this show of compassion and thoughtfulness from our regulatory agencies. We know it will provide great relief for our community of staff, residents, families and all those who care about Laguna Honda,” interim hospital CEO Roland Pickens said in an email to residents on Monday. “I, along with all my colleagues at Laguna Honda, am dedicating every recourse to prepare our facility for a long-term solution to ensure Laguna Honda can continue to serve our residents for decades to come.”

As a result of decertification, the hospital was required to implement a closure plan that involved moving out the facility’s nearly 600 residents while simultaneously addressing the problems cited in the inspections in order to resume participation in government-subsidized health care plans.

At least nine people died shortly after they were transferred to other facilities, according to a city lawsuit that sought to remove the original September 13 deadline to transfer patients.

The lawsuit also seeks to extend federal funding to Laguna Honda at least until appeals filed by the San Francisco city attorney can be decided.

“We are pleased the federal government has agreed to pause resident transfers and extend federal funding until November 13. This is a welcome reprieve for Laguna Honda residents and their families,” said City Attorney David Chiu. “We are hopeful this extra time will allow all parties to work together on an overall solution to the issues raised in our litigation and administrative appeals, which remain active.”

Following reports that some patients had died shortly after transfer, federal regulators paused the requirement to relocate patients. Resident-initiated transfers are allowed during the pause.

Laguna Honda remains a licensed skilled nursing facility. However, losing access to CMS funding would be detrimental to its operations because the vast majority of Laguna Honda residents rely on Medi-Cal and Medicare.

The two-month funding extension applies to the approximately 600 patients who still live at Laguna Honda. Federal regulators had signaled the possibility of a two-month funding extension back in April when the facility was first decertified.

The majority of residents have opted to stay in the hospital, which is the largest skilled nursing facility in the state. Care needs at Laguna Honda range from dementia, to traumatic brain injuries and strokes, physical rehabilitation, mental illness and substance use disorder.

“This is a challenging time for our community of residents and their families and our staff. The transfer and discharge of residents has been arduous as many have complex healthcare needs,” hospital officials said in a written statement. “The vast majority of residents and their families are fighting to remain at Laguna Honda and this two-month reprieve of transfers, as well as continued funding, provides stability, continuity and some level of short-term relief.”