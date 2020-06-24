Feds charge permit expediter with conspiracy as Nuru scandal expands

Former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and planning consultant Walter Wong are shown here together at a Christmas Party. (Courtesy photo)

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a well-known building permit consultant in San Francisco who was implicated in the FBI investigation into former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru.

Walter Wong, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco who has helped developers navigate the complicated permitting process in The City for decades, is facing up to 40 years in prison for two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to engage in money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wong has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with the FBI in its expanding City Hall public corruption probe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District David Anderson told reporters.

“The fraud conspiracy that we allege today is disturbing in its duration and scope,” Anderson said. “We allege more than a decade of fraud and money laundering involving one of San Francisco’s highest ranking public employees, one of its most well known permit expediters and others who are not named at those time including other public officials.”

This story will be updated.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/