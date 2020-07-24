Feds arrest alleged Chinese military scientist who hid at SF consulate

A former UC Davis researcher accused of concealing her identity as a Chinese military scientist was thought to be hiding at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco earlier this week, according to federal prosecutors. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A former UC Davis researcher accused of concealing her identity as a Chinese military scientist has been arrested after prosecutors said she hid out at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, jail records show.

Tang Juan was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Sacramento and booked into the local county jail shortly after midnight Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Tang, 37, has also been referred to as Juan Tang. She is being held without bail on a federal hold for visa fraud.

Tang allegedly fled to the Chinese Consulate on Laguna Street in San Francisco shortly after FBI agents interviewed her at her home in Davis on June 20 and was believed to still be hiding there as of Monday.

She is part of an alleged plot by China to send military scientists into the U.S. under false pretenses to, in at least one case, steal information from American intuitions, federal authorities say.

Tang worked as a visiting researcher studying cancer treatment at the UC Davis School of Medicine between the time she entered the U.S. last December and June, according to authorities and the university.

She is accused of making false statements by answering “no” on an application for a visa when asked whether she ever served in the military or was part of the Communist party, court records show.

While Tang denied it, an investigation found evidence that she was “part of a civilian cadre whose members are considered active duty military personnel,” including two photos of her in military uniform.

Three other researchers have also been charged for allegedly misrepresenting their identities.

The others are Stanford University researcher Chen Song, UC San Francisco researcher Xin Wang and a Duke University researcher referred to only as “L.T.”

The Sacramento Bee first reported on the arrest.

