California's initial high-speed rail segment from Merced to Bakersfield, currently under construction, has often been maligned as a "train to nowhere."

But while this line, slated to open by the end of the decade, would not reach the promised lands of San Francisco and Los Angeles, it may be more useful to Bay Area residents than they realize.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $25 million grant for the planning and design of the northernmost segment of the line in and around Merced. It’s a sign of the federal government’s continued support for the project, and a step forward for an element of California High-Speed Rail that seldom receives attention.

“The authority is advancing work in Merced for a single, downtown station that will serve passengers on the Altamont Corridor Express, the San Joaquins and initial high-speed rail service,” California High Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly told the Examiner. “The single station will make for easy connections for passengers from one service to another.”

In other words, the Merced station will serve as CAHSR’s gateway to Northern California, connecting high-speed trains to conventional trains bound for Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and other cities across the region. There would also be buses to Yosemite.

Once CAHSR’s initial operating segment in the Central Valley is complete, it will be possible to take a conventional train from the Bay Area or Sacramento to Merced, where you could transfer to a high-speed train. From there, in about an hour and a half, you’d be in Bakersfield.

The situation on the other end of the high-speed line wouldn’t be as smooth, at least not initially. After arriving in Bakersfield, riders would need to take a bus the final two hours to Los Angeles. The drive from Bakersfield to Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo is about two-and-a-half hours.

It would still be a slog, but the introduction of high-speed rail in the Central Valley would cut down considerably on travel time between the Bay Area and Southern California. The train and bus journey from Oakland to Los Angeles, currently about 8 hours and 40 minutes, would decline to about 7 hours with smooth transfers. In addition, trains are expected to run twice as frequently once the initial leg of high-speed rail is up and running.

The initial service would also be a boon for transportation within the San Joaquin Valley, a region with 4.3 million people — hardly “nowhere.”

The intermodal Merced station is contingent upon both the initial high-speed rail line as well as a project known as Valley Rail. The latter project will expand Altamont Corridor Express service, which currently runs between San Jose and Stockton, deep into the Central Valley, extending north to Sacramento and south to Merced. The project is fully environmentally cleared and received $400 million in state funding in 2017. The Merced station would also serve Amtrak San Joaquins trains that stop in Oakland, Emeryville and at the Richmond BART station.

Merced, of course, is not the end of the line for CAHSR. The rail agency still plans to complete the voter-approved train system connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, with the Central Valley segment serving as the backbone of the system. But the funding and timeline for this $100 billion project remain elusive. CAHSR is banking on the $23 billion Central Valley segment to serve as a “demonstration line” that will drum up support for completing the full project.

In the meantime, CAHSR is working to finalize remaining regulatory approvals. On August 17 and 18, the CAHSR Board will vote to certify the final environmental impact report on the San Francisco to San Jose project section, which will be shared with electrified Caltrain service.

The project still faces numerous challenges at every turn, including on the Peninsula. Millbrae has already filed suit against CAHSR’s proposed station there, and Brisbane is threatening to sue regarding a planned 100 acre light maintenance facility within its city limits.